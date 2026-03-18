Santiago Buitrago's Stunning Solo Victory at Trofeo Laigueglia 2026 | Cycling Highlights (2026)

In a thrilling display of cycling prowess, Santiago Buitrago claimed a remarkable solo victory at the 2026 Trofeo Laigueglia, leaving his rivals in the dust. But this win wasn't just about individual strength; it was a strategic masterpiece in the making.

The Final Act: With 10km to go, Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) made his move, leaving his breakaway companions behind. His target? The top spot on the podium, which he claimed in style on Italy's Ligurian coast.

The Setup: Buitrago and his teammate, Antonio Tiberi, found themselves in a numerical advantage with 15km remaining. Their mission: dispatch the faster finisher, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ United). And dispatch him they did, on the final ascent of the grueling Colla Micheri climb.

The Chase: Grégoire, now isolated, fought valiantly to close the gap, but Buitrago's lead only grew as he tackled the final Capo Mele ascent. The Italian's efforts were valiant but fell short, securing second place while Buitrago savored his triumph.

The Unfolding Drama: The race, covering 192 undulating kilometers from Albenga to Laigueglia, offered a preview of the challenges awaiting riders at Milan-San Remo in two weeks. Early on, Louis Vervaerke (Soudal-QuickStep) dominated a nine-man move, but his lead evaporated as the top climbers emerged. As the race entered its final circuits, Buitrago and Tiberi joined forces with Quinten Hermans (Pinarello Q36.5) and Grégoire, forming a formidable quartet over the Colla Micheri climb with 30km to go.

The Turning Point: Vervaerke, against all odds, almost pulled off a solo escape, leading for nearly 90km after the Testico climb. But the top climbers caught him with 19km remaining, setting the stage for the final showdown. And what a showdown it was!

The Final Push: As the road tilted upwards once more, the two Belgians, Vervaeke and Hermans, were dropped, leaving five riders in contention. The chasers, including Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) and Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal-QuickStep), gave it their all but couldn't close the gap. Buitrago's final attack on Colla Micheri sealed his victory, crossing the line less than 20 seconds ahead.

Controversy Alert: Was Buitrago's victory a result of individual brilliance or a well-executed team strategy? Did the Bahrain Victorious duo's numerical advantage play a decisive role in their success? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a lively discussion on the tactics and strategies that shape the outcome of such races.