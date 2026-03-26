Santa Anita Park Racing Cancelled Due to Storm - What You Need to Know (2026)

Imagine a racetrack battling relentless storms, forcing it to cancel races and reshuffle its entire schedule. That’s exactly what’s happening at Santa Anita Park, where Mother Nature has thrown a curveball—or rather, a deluge of rain—into the mix. But here’s where it gets controversial: is canceling races the right call, or are we prioritizing caution over tradition? Let’s dive in.

Santa Anita Park has officially canceled its live racing card for January 4 as the final wave of powerful storms exits Southern California. Since December 23, an atmospheric river has unleashed more than 10 inches of rain on the Arcadia, California, track, leaving officials with no choice but to halt operations. Among the casualties of this cancellation is the highly anticipated $100,000 Las Flores Stakes (G3), a race that many had been eagerly awaiting.

In a statement, Santa Anita Park general manager Nate Newby offered a glimmer of hope: ‘The weather is expected to clear significantly by Monday, with no rain forecast for the next 10 days or so. We’re incredibly thankful for the patience and support of our stakeholders during these challenging two weeks. While it hasn’t been easy, the safety of our horses remains our top priority. We’re excited to regain momentum and get back to what we do best.’ But is this enough to satisfy fans and bettors who’ve been left in limbo? And this is the part most people miss: the financial and emotional toll these cancellations take on trainers, jockeys, and the entire racing community.

Racing is set to resume on January 8, the first of two makeup days announced due to the weather-related cancellations. The first post time on Thursday will be 12 noon PT, featuring two turf stakes races. Additionally, the track has added January 15 to the racing calendar to accommodate the disruptions. However, this reshuffling raises questions: will these makeup days truly make up for the lost excitement and revenue?

The storm initially delayed Santa Anita’s Classic Meet from its traditional December 26 start to December 28. Subsequent cancellations followed on December 31, January 1, and January 3. Notably, the track managed to hold all eight scheduled races on January 2, a small victory amid the chaos. California tracks operate under a stringent inclement-weather policy, which often leads to cancellations during wet conditions. While safety is paramount, is this policy too conservative, or is it a necessary safeguard in an unpredictable climate?

As we look ahead, one thing is clear: Santa Anita Park is determined to bounce back stronger. But the question remains: how will this stormy chapter impact the track’s future? And more importantly, what do you think? Are these cancellations justified, or is there a better way to handle extreme weather? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!