Sanremo 2026: Night 1 Highlights and Top 5 Performances (2026)

Sanremo 2026 Kicks Off with a Bang: Who Will Claim the Crown?

It's that magical time of year again when Italy's most iconic music festival, Sanremo, takes center stage. Delayed slightly due to the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, the 76th edition of this legendary event is finally here, and the excitement is palpable. With 30 acts vying for a place in Sanremo history, the competition is fiercer than ever. But here's where it gets controversial: can any of this year's performers truly match the legacy of past winners like Måneskin or Toto Cutugno? Only time will tell.

Hosted once again by the charismatic Carlo Conti, alongside the enchanting Laura Pausini, Sanremo 2026 promises five nights of unforgettable music, drama, and spectacle. And this is the part most people miss: the festival isn't just about the competition—it's a celebration of Italian culture, with stunning interval acts and guest performances that steal the show. From Olly's nostalgic rendition of his 2025 winning song 'Balorda Nostalgia' to Gaia's electrifying performance of 'Chiamo io chiami tu,' Night 1 set the bar impossibly high.

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Speaking of Night 1, the top 5 acts, as determined by a press jury, were revealed in a random order: Arisa with 'Magica favola,' Fulminacci with 'Stupida sfortuna,' Serena Brancale with 'Qui con me,' Ditonellapiaga with 'Che fastidio,' and Fedez & Marco Masini with 'Male necessario.' But don't just take our word for it—all 30 songs are available to stream now, so you can judge for yourself.

As we look ahead, Night 2 will see 15 acts perform again, with the top 5 determined by a 50/50 split between a radio jury and televote. And here's a fun twist: Achille Lauro, fresh from his Eurovision stint in 2022, will join as a guest co-host. Meanwhile, the Nuove Proposte section will kick off with four acts battling it out in two duels, with only two advancing to the next round.

But let's zoom out for a moment. Sanremo isn't just a festival—it's a gateway to Eurovision glory. Italy has won Eurovision three times, with iconic songs like 'Non ho l'età' and 'Zitti e buoni.' Yet, their journey hasn't been without bumps. Who could forget their last-place finish in 1966? And let's not overlook the enduring legacy of 'Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu' (aka 'Volare'), the most covered Eurovision song ever. Bold question: is this year's Sanremo lineup capable of producing the next 'Volare'? Weigh in below!

Here's the full breakdown of the remaining nights:

- Night 3 (Thursday, 26 February): The remaining 15 acts perform again, with the top 5 determined by a 50/50 radio jury and televote.

- Night 4 (Friday, 27 February): Cover Night! All 30 acts perform a cover, with the winner announced separately. Voting is split 33% radio jury, 33% press jury, and 34% televote.

- Night 5 (Saturday, 28 February): The grand finale! All 30 acts perform again, with the top 5 advancing to the Superfinal. One will claim the Sanremo 2026 crown and the chance to represent Italy at Eurovision 2026. Voting remains 33% radio jury, 33% press jury, and 34% televote.

So, what do you think? Will Sanremo 2026 produce Italy's next Eurovision winner? Or is the competition too fierce to predict? Share your thoughts in the comments—we can't wait to hear your take!