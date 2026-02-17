Sanjeev Gupta's Tahmoor Mine: Union Pushes for Sale Amid $350M Offer (2026)

The fate of a coal mine hangs in the balance, with a powerful union urging its sale to secure jobs and repay debts. But will the owner listen? Union leaders are desperately appealing to British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta to accept a $350 million offer for the Tahmoor coal mine, located in New South Wales, Australia. The mine has been shut down for a year, leaving its future uncertain and hundreds of jobs at stake.

The Mining and Energy Union (MEU) argues that the delays in selling the mine could lead to permanent damage and job losses. They believe the sale is the best way to resolve the financial troubles plaguing the mine's owner, Mr. Gupta's GFG Alliance. The union claims that Mr. Gupta has astonishingly turned down a substantial offer from a consortium that includes the mine's main contractor, RStar.

But here's where it gets controversial: MEU's Bob Timbs asserts that the rejected offer would have cleared all debts and allowed the mine to restart operations. He questions Mr. Gupta's decision, stating that it's 'bizarre' to refuse an opportunity to settle debts and revive the mine. However, GFG Alliance insists on following the administrators' formal sale process, warning against speculative offers.

The situation has reached a critical point, with the union preparing to lobby creditors and the government if the mine remains unsold. The New South Wales government has been drawn into the dispute, facing pressure to intervene. The Shadow Minister for Resources, Dave Layzell, suggests the government should question the operator's suitability to retain the lease, given the financial turmoil.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear a case related to the mine's debts, the tension rises. The outcome of this saga will significantly impact the local community and the mining industry. Will Mr. Gupta reconsider and accept the offer, or will the union's efforts fall on deaf ears? The fate of the Tahmoor mine and its workers hangs precariously in the balance, leaving many anxious for a resolution.