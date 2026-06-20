Sanjay Manjrekar Criticizes IPL Impact Player Rule: Is This All We Want from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? (2026)

The IPL’s obsession with quick fixes is creating a crisis in player development, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the latest casualty. At 15, the Rajasthan Royals’ prodigy has already scored 583 runs in 14 matches, but his future may hinge on a rule that prioritizes short-term spectacle over long-term growth. Sanjay Manjrekar, a veteran who once played for India, isn’t just critiquing the Impact Player system—he’s warning that it’s a dangerous shortcut for the sport. Personally, I think this rule reflects a deeper flaw in how cricket is being commercialized. When a player’s value is measured in a single performance, the game risks losing its soul.

What many people don’t realize is that the Impact Player rule isn’t just about rewarding stars—it’s about creating a system that favors specialists over all-rounders. Take Rohit Sharma, who scored 22 runs in 15 balls last season. Under the current model, he still gets the full match fee. That’s a problem. If you take a step back and think about it, this system rewards minimal effort, which is unsustainable. Cricket should test players in multiple areas, not let them coast on one skill. Manjrekar’s point is simple: a cricketer should contribute across disciplines. Earlier, we admired players like Inzamam-ul-Haq not just for their batting but for their all-round abilities. That helped us properly assess them. Now, we’re reducing players to one-dimensional assets.

This raises a deeper question: Is the IPL trying to create champions or just glorified one-hit wonders? Manjrekar’s frustration is valid. If someone is a good bowler, I don’t just want to see him bowl four overs—I want to see how he fields, how he defends, how he contributes in every facet of the game. The current system is a recipe for mediocrity. It’s a detail that I find especially interesting: the way the rule prioritizes immediate impact over long-term potential. It’s a short-term fix that might make the IPL more exciting now, but it’s harming the future of the sport.

What this really suggests is that cricket’s commercialization is leading to a dangerous imbalance. The game is becoming a race to outperform in a single moment, not a test of skill, resilience, and versatility. I worry that young players like Sooryavanshi will be forced to choose between their potential and the system that rewards only one part of their game. This isn’t just about the IPL—it’s about the broader trend in sports where specialization is prized over adaptability. If we continue down this path, we risk losing the very qualities that make cricket great.

In my opinion, the Impact Player rule is a symptom of a larger problem: a lack of vision for player development. Cricket needs to evolve, but it’s unclear if the IPL is ready to do so. The future of the game depends on whether we can balance short-term gains with long-term growth. For now, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s story is a warning. If we don’t change course, we’ll be leaving the next generation of stars to navigate a system that values one performance over a lifetime of potential.