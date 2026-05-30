Sandia Crest Closure: Last Day Hiking Before 2-Year Shutdown (2026)

The Sandia Crest, a beloved hiking destination in New Mexico, is set to undergo a significant transformation, leaving many outdoor enthusiasts with a bittersweet feeling. As the Cibola National Forest prepares for a lengthy closure, the final days before the closure have become a rush for hikers to experience the iconic views and trails before they're temporarily lost to the public.

The closure, scheduled to commence on Thursday, is a result of ambitious construction and maintenance projects aimed at enhancing the area's safety and accessibility. While the news may be disappointing for regular visitors, it's essential to understand the broader implications and the Forest Service's vision for the future.

A Last Hurrah for Hikers

The excitement among hikers like Ryan Slater is palpable. The prospect of paying a fee for the gondola ride to the top is a deterrent for some, and the idea of driving up is more appealing. This sentiment highlights the unique appeal of the Sandia Crest, where the journey is as rewarding as the destination.

The closure will affect a substantial portion of the mountain, including trails around Kiwani's Cabin and the parking lot at the top of the Sandia Crest Highway. However, it's worth noting that parts of the crest and Highway 536 may reopen earlier than the scheduled fall 2027 date, offering a glimmer of hope for those eager to return.

A Major Construction Project

The Forest Service's plans are ambitious. They aim to reduce wildfire risks and renovate the parking area, which is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of visitors and the preservation of the natural environment. The iconic Sandia Crest House, a beloved landmark, will be demolished, making way for a new vision.

The proposed replacement includes additional observation areas, shade structures, seating, landscaped areas, interpretative signage, and trail connections. These enhancements aim to create a more welcoming and informative experience for hikers, addressing the desire for amenities like a restaurant and gift shop expressed by hikers like Barb Karlo and Nehan Syed.

A Balancing Act

The Forest Service has also considered the idea of a food truck as a temporary solution, acknowledging the importance of food options for visitors. This flexibility demonstrates a commitment to meeting the needs of the hiking community while ensuring the project's success.

What Stays Open

For those who prefer a scenic view without the hike, the Sandia Peak Tram remains an option. Several trails, including the popular La Luz Trail, will also remain open, albeit with detours to bypass the closure area. This ensures that even with the temporary closure, visitors can still enjoy the beauty of the Sandia Crest in various ways.

Broader Implications

The closure and subsequent renovation raise deeper questions about the balance between preservation and development. While the upgrades aim to enhance the visitor experience, there's a risk of over-commercialization, which could detract from the natural beauty that draws hikers to the area in the first place.

A Takeaway and a Look Ahead

As the Sandia Crest prepares for its transformation, it's essential to strike a balance between meeting the needs of the hiking community and preserving the natural environment. The Forest Service's plans, while ambitious, offer a glimpse into a future where the area is more accessible and informative, but we must ensure that the essence of the Sandia Crest remains intact.

In my opinion, the closure is a necessary step for the area's long-term sustainability, but it's crucial to monitor the implementation to ensure that the new vision aligns with the values that make the Sandia Crest so special. The final days before the closure are a time for reflection and anticipation, as we prepare for a new chapter in the Sandia Crest's history.