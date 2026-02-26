San Francisco Teachers' Strike: What You Need to Know (2026)

Imagine a city where classrooms sit empty, not because of a holiday, but because teachers are taking a stand. For the first time in nearly five decades, San Francisco's students are homebound as their educators walk the picket lines. This isn't just about missed lessons; it's a battle over fair pay and healthcare, pitting the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) against the teachers' union in a high-stakes negotiation. But here's where it gets controversial: while both sides agree a strike is far from ideal, they remain locked in a stalemate that could reshape the future of education in the city.

As of Monday, February 9, 2026, nearly 48,000 students are out of school, their routines upended as teachers and district officials clash over salary increases and health benefits. The union is demanding a 4.5% annual raise for two years, a figure they argue reflects their dedication and the rising cost of living in one of the nation's most expensive cities. The district, initially offering a 2% raise over three years, has since revised its proposal to 3% annually for two years. Yet, this compromise hasn't bridged the gap.

And this is the part most people miss: the heart of the dispute lies in healthcare coverage. The district has proposed a $24,000 health benefit allowance, but the union is holding out for 100% coverage for dependents, a demand that has sparked intense debate. Union president Cassondra Curiel emphasized, 'We have 75% coverage on the table, but our educators deserve full protection for their families.'

SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Maria Su acknowledges the challenges, stating, 'We are not operating with unlimited resources. A structural deficit and state oversight constrain our decisions.' Yet, she remains hopeful, expressing anticipation for the union's counterproposal during Monday afternoon's bargaining session. Dr. Su has committed to informing families by noon each day whether schools will remain closed the following day, a small gesture of clarity in an otherwise uncertain situation.

Here's the real question: Is the district's financial reality a valid reason to deny educators the compensation and benefits they believe they deserve? Or should the union soften its stance to avoid prolonged disruption for students and families? This strike isn't just about numbers; it's about values, priorities, and the future of public education in San Francisco.