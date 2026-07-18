The San Diego Padres have bolstered their roster with the addition of veteran outfielder/infielder Miguel Andujar, who signed a one-year contract on Wednesday with a mutual option for 2027. The deal, reported by MLB.com, is worth $4 million, with Andujar potentially earning up to $2 million in performance incentives. Andujar, turning 31 on March 2, demonstrated his versatility in 2025, batting .318 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs, a .352 on-base percentage, and a .470 slugging percentage across 94 games for the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. His right-handed hitting prowess has seen him play in the outfield, at third base, first base, and as a designated hitter throughout his nine-year career. Andujar's career statistics are impressive, with a .282 batting average, 53 home runs, 223 RBIs, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .441 slugging percentage in 467 regular-season games with the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Athletics, and Reds. The Athletics traded Andujar to the Reds at the 2025 deadline, and he became a free agent in November. His best season came in 2018, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani in the American League Rookie of the Year voting after a stellar performance with the Yankees.
San Diego Padres Sign Miguel Andujar: A Veteran Addition to the Lineup (2026)
References
Top Articles
Remembering Dodgers Legend Davey Lopes: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy
Donna Karan's Comeback: Producing a Play on Iconic Designer Halston
Shropshire's New Mental Health Service: Faster Access for Young Minds
Latest Posts
Which TV Shows Are in Danger of Cancellation? SVU, The Rookie, and More on the Bubble!
Celebrities Who Were Pageant Queens Before Fame | Happy International Pageant Day!
Recommended Articles
- AI vs Religion: The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Spiritual Guidance
- Mortal Kombat II HBO Max Release Date Revealed! July 24 Premiere & More!
- Troubleshooting Access Issues: How to Regain Access to The Telegraph Website
- Tennis Upsets & Comebacks! Athens Open & Romania Clay Court Drama | Tauson, Badosa, & More!
- NYC's Smoke-Filled Skies: A Growing Climate Crisis
- 2026 Athens Open: Barbora Krejcikova vs Zheng Qinwen - A Match of Ups and Downs
- Cowboys' Week 1 Starting Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton or Nate Thomas? | 2026 NFL Season Preview
- Darline Graham Considers Running for Lindsey Graham's Senate Seat | South Carolina Politics
- Pakistan Cricketer Banned for Cannabis: Mohammad Nawaz's 3-Month Suspension
- Unveiling the Early Universe: The Large Hadron Collider's Latest Discovery
- Universal Studios' New 'Fast & Furious' Coaster Sparks Backlash from Neighbors Over Screams
- Tour de France 2026 Stage 13 Highlights: Mauro Schmid Wins, Tom Pidcock Climbs to 4th Overall!
- Tar Heels in the NBA: Las Vegas Summer League Recap - Player Performances
- Arsenal FC Prepares Record Bid for Morgan Rogers! Transfer News & Update
- Chris Johnson Joins Titans Ring of Honor: NFL Legend's Emotional Journey & ALS Battle
- Sidewalk Robots Take Over DC! DDOT Approves Serve Robotics & Coco Robotics for Food Delivery
- Minerva The Unveiled Crownless: Redefining Watch Crown Innovation | Luxury Watch Review
- Virginia Privacy Law: How It Affects Your Online Experience (TribLIVE.com Explained)
- Pakistan Shifts to Daily Petrol & Diesel Price Updates: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Oil Prices
- Loretta Lynn's 2026: Official Rider Rosters and National Numbers Unveiled
- Oil Crisis: Why Markets Are Ignoring the Risks of U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Protecting Pregnant Blacktip Sharks in Brazil's Ilha Grande | Marine Conservation Efforts
- Montreal's Big O Renovation: Boosting East End Economy | 2026 Update
- Hiking Through Hell: Appalachian Trail Heatwave Survival | Day 74 Vlog
- 90 Day Fiancé: Armando and Kenny's Emotional Journey as Their Daughter Battles a Medical Emergency
- Apple Music Price Hike: What You Need to Know in 2024 | Individual, Family, & Student Plans
- The Who's Classic Albums Revisited: Analogue Productions' Audiophile Vinyl & SACD Releases
- 2026 Athens Open: Barbora Krejcikova vs Zheng Qinwen - A Match of Ups and Downs
- Ontario MPP Stan Cho Resigns Over Hotel Expense Controversy | Doug Ford Cabinet Scandal
- Scottish Ferry MV Isle of Arran: From Scrapyard to Mediterranean?
- I-405 Overnight Closures: Full & Partial Lane Closures | July 2026 Update
- M4 Traffic Chaos: Vehicle Fire Causes Delays on First Day of Summer Holidays - Live Updates
- Fred VanVleet's Comeback Journey: From Rookie to NBA Champion
- Junior Caminero Returns to Rays Lineup After All-Star Game Injury Scare | MLB Highlights
- Texas Hill Country Flooding: 2 Dead, Including John Mark Steward
- Is the Kansas City Chiefs' Roster Overrated? | NFL 2023 Season Preview
- Unbelievable! Meteorite Crash in New Jersey Reveals Ancient Life Secrets
- Palm Springs Restaurant Closed Due to Rodent Infestation
- 90 Day Fiancé: Armando and Kenny's Emotional Journey as Their Daughter Battles a Medical Emergency
- Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to Assistant Coach | Player Development Boost!
- Celebrating Ozzy Osbourne's Legacy: A Birmingham Tribute
- I-35 Road Closures Alert: San Antonio Northeast Expansion 2026 (July 20-26)
- Ontario MPP Stan Cho Resigns Over Hotel Expense Controversy | Doug Ford Cabinet Scandal
- Wildfire Smoke Crisis: Canada's Response & Health Tips for US Cities
- FDA Approves Daily Cholesterol Pill: A Breakthrough for Heart Health
- Top 5 Leatherman Releases of 2026 (So Far) - EDC Multi-Tool Innovations
- Samantha Morton on Her Wild 'The Odyssey' Performance as Circe: How She Owned the Scene!
- Unbelievable! Meteorite Crash in New Jersey Reveals Ancient Life Secrets
- 2026 Athens Open: Barbora Krejcikova vs Zheng Qinwen - A Match of Ups and Downs
- The Perseid Meteor Shower: When and How to Watch
- Junior Caminero Returns to Rays Lineup After All-Star Game Injury Scare | MLB Highlights
- PIR Tax Traps Retirees Need to Avoid | Ask Susan
- Detroit Red Wings Coach Todd McLellan's Future Uncertain with New GM
- Belgian GP FP2 Chaos: Red Flags & Crashes | 2026 F1 Practice Highlights
- JUSSI AHOKAS NAMED COLORADO EAGLES HEAD COACH | AHL Coaching Shake-Up!
- Lakers Promote Zach Guthrie to Assistant Coach | Player Development Boost!
- John Lennon's Timeless 1970s Message: 'Just Keep Doin' It' | The Beatles Legacy & 70s Counterculture
- EU Proposes Slowing Down Carbon Emission Cuts for Businesses
- Magic: The Gathering - A Year of Gathering: What's New in 2027?
- Fox Fall 2026 Schedule: Premiere Dates for 'Doc', 'Best Medicine', and More Revealed!
- Paul Simon's 'Still Crazy After All These Years': The Dark Lyrics You Missed | Deep Dive Analysis
- 385-Million-Year-Old Amber Discovery in China Redefines Plant Evolution History!
- Ravens Coach Tied to Trump-Backed Gas Station Network | Breaking NFL News
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Hits 3 Million Sales! New Game+ Coming Soon?
- Why Bevel is the Ultimate Companion for Your Fitbit Air
- Kai Wagner's Short Stint at Birmingham City: Returning to Philadelphia Union
- Should the Edmonton Oilers Sign Vladimir Tarasenko? Free Agency Analysis
- Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's Threats Over Elections
- Mets Trade News: Bo Bichette on the Block? MLB Sell Mode Update & Deadline Analysis
- Kelechi Iheanacho Leaves Celtic for Bursaspor! Transfer Details Revealed!
- Saronic's $3B Shipyard Revolution: Building the Future of Naval Power in Texas
- MLB Trade Deadline 2026: Braves & White Sox Rumors, Plans & Predictions
- Olive Garden's Voter ID Policy Sparks Political Debate: Is Pasta More Secure Than Elections?
- Markwayne Mullin's Threats: The Battle Over Voter Integrity
- Apple Music Price Increase: What You Need to Know
- Scottish Ferry MV Isle of Arran: From Scrapyard to Mediterranean?
- TJ Dillashaw Slams Cody Garbrandt's Defensive Mistakes After UFC 329 KO! | MMA Analysis
- Lionel Messi's Miami Real Estate Investment: A Winning Move
- Paramount Merger Delay: Antitrust Lawsuit and Hollywood's Big Deal
- First Look: Y&R Spoilers Week of July 20 – Drama, Secrets & New Twists!
- World Cup Final 2026: The Most Expensive Sports Event in US History
- Rahul Gandhi: Paper Leaks Crisis Hits 7.5 Crore Students | Chhatron Ki Goonj Speech
- Paramount vs. States: Is the $111B Warner Bros. Merger Doomed?
- The Who's Iconic Albums Get a Fresh Audiophile Makeover
- MTA Chief Declares Queens' Golden Age of Mass Transit | LaGuardia Bus Depot Tour
- Olive Garden's Voter ID Policy Sparks Political Debate: Is Pasta More Secure Than Elections?
- Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's Threat to States Over Elections
- Junior Caminero Returns to Rays Lineup After All-Star Game Injury Scare | MLB Highlights
- Cowboys' Week 1 Starting Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton or Nate Thomas? | 2026 NFL Season Preview
- Montreal's Big O Renovation: Boosting East End Economy | 2026 Update
- JUSSI AHOKAS NAMED COLORADO EAGLES HEAD COACH | AHL Coaching Shake-Up!
- Olive Garden's Voter ID Policy Sparks Political Debate: Is Pasta More Secure Than Elections?
- US Sends Military Refueling Planes to Israel: War with Iran Escalating?
- Sony Xperia 10 VIII: New Details Revealed in FCC Filing
- The Chi Season 8: Episode Count and Series Finale Details
- Breaking News: Aston Villa Land Johan Manzambi in £59.5m Record Transfer Over Newcastle
- Cardiff Businesswoman's Covid Loan Fraud: The Inside Story
- Unveiling the Early Universe: A New Discovery at the Large Hadron Collider
- Multisite Test Strip Enhances Virus Detection
- Kelechi Iheanacho: Celtic Striker Turns Down New Deal, Heads to Turkey's Bursaspor
Article information
Author: Amb. Frankie Simonis
Last Updated:
Views: 6064
Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)
Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Amb. Frankie Simonis
Birthday: 1998-02-19
Address: 64841 Delmar Isle, North Wiley, OR 74073
Phone: +17844167847676
Job: Forward IT Agent
Hobby: LARPing, Kitesurfing, Sewing, Digital arts, Sand art, Gardening, Dance
Introduction: My name is Amb. Frankie Simonis, I am a hilarious, enchanting, energetic, cooperative, innocent, cute, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.