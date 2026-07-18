San Diego Padres Sign Miguel Andujar: A Veteran Addition to the Lineup (2026)

The San Diego Padres have bolstered their roster with the addition of veteran outfielder/infielder Miguel Andujar, who signed a one-year contract on Wednesday with a mutual option for 2027. The deal, reported by MLB.com, is worth $4 million, with Andujar potentially earning up to $2 million in performance incentives. Andujar, turning 31 on March 2, demonstrated his versatility in 2025, batting .318 with 10 home runs, 44 RBIs, a .352 on-base percentage, and a .470 slugging percentage across 94 games for the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. His right-handed hitting prowess has seen him play in the outfield, at third base, first base, and as a designated hitter throughout his nine-year career. Andujar's career statistics are impressive, with a .282 batting average, 53 home runs, 223 RBIs, a .315 on-base percentage, and a .441 slugging percentage in 467 regular-season games with the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Athletics, and Reds. The Athletics traded Andujar to the Reds at the 2025 deadline, and he became a free agent in November. His best season came in 2018, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani in the American League Rookie of the Year voting after a stellar performance with the Yankees.