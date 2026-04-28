San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: January 28, 2026 Game Highlights (2026)

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets on January 28, 2026, was a thrilling display of basketball prowess, with every second counting towards a potential victory.

But first, a controversial call:

With 11:47 on the clock, Alperen Sengun was called for a shooting foul, allowing Victor Wembanyama to draw the foul and step up to the free-throw line. Wembanyama calmly sank both free throws, tying the game at 86-86. But was this the right call? Some might argue that Sengun's contact was minimal, sparking debates among fans and analysts alike. And this is just the beginning of an intense battle.

As the game progressed, both teams showcased their skills and strategies. At 10:07, Wembanyama attempted a three-point running jump shot but missed, only to be followed by a defensive rebound from Sengun. The action continued with a personal foul by Stephon Castle, drawing a foul from Sengun, who then missed a two-point turnaround jump shot. Wembanyama, seizing the opportunity, grabbed the defensive rebound.

The game heated up as Wembanyama drew yet another shooting foul, this time from Sengun, and proceeded to make both free throws, extending the lead to 89-86. But the Rockets weren't backing down. With 8:34 left, they called a 60-second timeout, strategizing for a comeback.

And the game didn't disappoint! The Rockets' Amen Thompson missed a two-point jump shot, but the Spurs' Devin Vassell was there for the defensive rebound. The Spurs then capitalized with a two-point driving layup by Stephon Castle, who drew a shooting foul from Kevin Durant. However, Castle missed the subsequent free throw, keeping the score at 93-86.

The final minutes were a blur of action. With 3:41 on the clock, Durant made a two-point pull-up jump shot, narrowing the gap to 103-96. The Spurs responded with a driving layup by Dylan Harper, assisted by Keldon Johnson, to extend their lead once more. But the Rockets weren't going down without a fight, as Tari Eason made a two-point jump shot, assisted by Sengun, to keep the game within reach.

As the game drew to a close, the Spurs held on to their lead, with Clint Capela making a crucial two-point alley-oop dunk, assisted by Aaron Holiday, in the final seconds. The game ended with a score of 111-99, sealing the Spurs' victory.

This game was a testament to the skill and determination of both teams, with every player contributing to an exciting and controversial contest. What's your take on the game's pivotal moments? Did the referees make the right calls, or did they influence the outcome? Share your thoughts in the comments below!