Samsung x Moomin: Transforming TVs into Art Displays (2026)

The Art of Television: Samsung's Creative Collaboration with Moomin

In a fascinating intersection of technology and art, Samsung Electronics has embarked on a unique journey, transforming the humble television into a canvas for creative expression. Their recent partnership with the beloved Moomin franchise is a testament to this innovative approach, offering a delightful surprise for both art enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers.

Bringing Moomin's Whimsical World to Life

Moomin, a cherished icon across generations, is renowned for its captivating stories and profound philosophical undertones. The characters' universe, created by Tove Jansson, has inspired countless artists and designers. Now, Samsung brings this enchanting world into our living rooms through its Art Store, a digital gallery featuring a diverse range of artwork.

The collection includes a rich tapestry of Moomin-themed art, from vintage black and white illustrations to vibrant watercolor book covers. This collaboration not only adds a touch of whimsy to Samsung's Art Store but also introduces a new dimension to the viewing experience. It's a brilliant strategy to cater to the growing trend of personal expression in interior design, allowing users to showcase their love for Moomin while enjoying high-quality artwork.

Redefining TV Design: The S95H's Artistic Evolution

Samsung's commitment to art extends beyond its digital gallery. The company's recent success at the Red Dot Design Awards, particularly with the OLED TV S95H, showcases a bold departure from conventional TV design. Instead of the ubiquitous bezel-less look, Samsung introduces a frame, challenging the minimalist paradigm and emphasizing the TV as a design object in its own right.

This shift is a response to the challenge of creating a distinct identity in a market saturated with ultraslim, bezel-less designs. By adding a frame, Samsung not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also allows for customization, catering to individual tastes and lifestyles. Users can choose from various colors and materials, ensuring their TV seamlessly integrates into their living space, much like a piece of furniture or a lifestyle accessory.

Immersive Experience, Inside and Out

The S95H's design philosophy goes beyond aesthetics. It aims to create an immersive experience, both visually and audibly. By exposing the metal plate and layering the screen and frame, the TV seamlessly blends into its surroundings, enhancing the viewing experience. This 'FloatLayer' design ensures that the TV becomes a natural part of the interior, rather than a protruding eyesore.

Additionally, the team addressed the challenge of wall mounting, ensuring the TV sits flush against the wall, creating a clean, gallery-like effect. This attention to detail, combined with the customizable rear patterns that change with light and viewing angle, showcases Samsung's dedication to delivering a holistic, immersive experience.

A New Era of Television

Samsung's Art TV and its expanding Art Store collection are reshaping the way we perceive and interact with television. By merging art and technology, they offer a unique experience that goes beyond traditional entertainment. This partnership with Moomin is just the beginning, as Samsung continues to redefine homes and everyday lives through innovative design and creative collaborations.

Personally, I find this fusion of art and technology incredibly exciting. It challenges the notion that TVs are merely functional devices, transforming them into artistic statements. What's more, it caters to the growing desire for personalization, allowing users to express their individuality through their choice of artwork and TV design. This is a trend I believe will continue to gain momentum, as consumers seek more meaningful and personalized experiences in their homes.