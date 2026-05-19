Samsung S95H OLED TV Review: Is It Worth $3,399? (2026)

The Samsung S95H OLED TV: A Bold Leap Forward in Home Entertainment

When it comes to cutting-edge TVs, Samsung’s S95H OLED is a conversation starter—and not just because of its eye-catching design. Personally, I think this TV represents a significant leap forward in what OLED technology can achieve, especially in terms of brightness and visual impact. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Samsung has managed to push the boundaries of OLED, a technology often criticized for its brightness limitations, to rival even some of the brightest mini-LED TVs on the market.

Design: A Statement Piece, Not Just a TV

One thing that immediately stands out is the S95H’s design. It’s bold, art-inspired, and anything but subtle. The metallic silver frame makes the OLED panel appear to float, giving it a sculptural quality that’s more akin to a piece of modern art than a television. From my perspective, this design is a double-edged sword. While it’s undeniably striking, it’s far from minimalist. If you’re someone who prefers a TV to blend into your decor, this might not be for you.

What many people don’t realize is that the design isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s functional. The floating panel allows the speaker drivers to project sound in various directions, enhancing the immersive audio experience. However, the lack of wall-mounting hardware (unlike Samsung’s The Frame series) feels like a missed opportunity. If you take a step back and think about it, a TV this beautiful should have the option to be mounted as a centerpiece in any room.

Audio: Immersive, But Not Revolutionary

The S95H’s 70-watt, 4.2.2-channel sound system is impressive, especially with Dolby Atmos support and Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound+ technology. In my opinion, the audio is a step above typical TV speakers, but it’s not a game-changer. The new bezel design might improve sound projection, but without a full retail unit test, it’s hard to say definitively.

What this really suggests is that while Samsung has made strides in audio, the S95H still isn’t a replacement for a dedicated soundbar. If you’re an audiophile, you’ll likely want to pair it with something like the HW-Q990F for a truly cinematic experience.

Smart TV Features: Tizen’s Persistent Frustrations

Here’s where the S95H stumbles: Samsung’s Tizen OS. Personally, I’ve always found Tizen to be clunky and bloated, and this TV is no exception. Common settings are buried deep in menus, and switching inputs feels unnecessarily complicated. It’s a shame because the platform is feature-rich, with all the major streaming services and voice assistant support.

What many people don’t realize is that the user experience can make or break a TV, no matter how good the hardware is. If you’re someone who values simplicity, Tizen might drive you up the wall.

Brightness and Color: Setting a New OLED Standard

This is where the S95H truly shines—literally. With peak brightness levels of up to 2,604 nits in certain scenarios, it outpaces every other OLED TV I’ve tested. What makes this particularly fascinating is how Samsung has addressed one of OLED’s biggest historical weaknesses: brightness. The S95H isn’t just bright; it’s brighter than some high-end mini-LED TVs in specific conditions.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the 10% white field measurement, where the S95H blows competitors like the Panasonic Z95B and LG G5 out of the water. This raises a deeper question: Are we finally at a point where OLED can compete with mini-LED in every aspect?

Color performance is equally impressive, though not without quirks. While HDR colors are vibrant and well-balanced, SDR greens, yellows, and reds are slightly undersaturated. In my opinion, this is a minor trade-off for the overall visual brilliance the S95H delivers.

Picture Quality: Lifelike and Immersive

Watching content on the S95H is an experience. Whether it’s nature documentaries like Planet Earth II or visually rich films like The Great Gatsby, the TV handles highlights, shadows, and colors with precision. What this really suggests is that Samsung has mastered the art of balancing brightness and contrast without sacrificing detail.

One thing that immediately stands out is the absence of light bloom, a common issue with LED TVs. OLED’s pixel-perfect black levels ensure that dark scenes remain deep and detailed, making the S95H a standout choice for movie enthusiasts.

Gaming: Feature-Rich, But Questions Remain

Gamers will appreciate the S95H’s 165Hz refresh rate, VRR, and support for both FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync. However, the lack of input lag testing on the preproduction model leaves a question mark. Based on similar models, latency should be low, but it’s not a guarantee.

From my perspective, this is a missed opportunity to fully showcase the TV’s gaming potential. If Samsung can deliver on the promised performance, the S95H could be a top contender for gamers.

Final Thoughts: A Pricey, But Worthwhile Upgrade

At $3,399 for the 65-inch model, the S95H isn’t cheap. But if you take a step back and think about it, you’re paying for a TV that pushes the boundaries of what OLED can do. Personally, I think it’s worth the investment for anyone who values cutting-edge technology and stunning visuals.

What this really suggests is that Samsung is setting a new benchmark for OLED TVs. While it’s not perfect—Tizen remains a frustration, and the design won’t appeal to everyone—the S95H is a bold statement in a crowded market. If you’re in the market for a premium TV, this one deserves serious consideration.