Samsung's Galaxy Glasses: What We Know So Far (2026)

Samsung's 'Galaxy Glasses' are set to launch in 2026, with two distinct models in the works. According to a recent leak, the brand is developing the SM-O200P and SM-O200J, with the 'P' variant featuring photochromic transition lenses that adapt to changing light conditions. This suggests Samsung aims to position these glasses as everyday eyewear rather than a niche tech accessory. However, the report doesn't reveal any clear differences between the two models, leaving us to speculate on potential variations in style, lens type, or features. The glasses are expected to include a 12-megapixel camera with autofocus, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, but no built-in cellular support, indicating a reliance on a paired smartphone for data. This decision is likely aimed at maintaining a lightweight design and preserving battery life. Unlike Samsung's mixed reality headset, the Galaxy XR, these glasses will focus on competing with the Meta Ray-Ban demographic, serving as a smartphone companion rather than a standalone device. The lack of independent connectivity reinforces this role. Users can anticipate features similar to current market leaders, such as quick photo capture, audio playback, and potentially lightweight AI integration, without the bulk of a full AR display system. Samsung's strategy, following Meta's lead with multiple styles, fashion partnerships, and simple features, could help them penetrate the mass market. If they can leverage the Galaxy ecosystem for seamless pairing and unique features, such as live translation displayed on a paired watch or phone, the Galaxy Glasses could become a compelling option in the Android XR space.