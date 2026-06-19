Samsung's Connected Care Revolution: Health Tech Innovations at VivaTech 2026 (2026)

Samsung's Vision for a Healthier Tomorrow: Redefining Everyday Wellness at VivaTech 2026

Samsung's presence at VivaTech 2026 is a testament to its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through connected care solutions. The company's interactive exhibit and panel discussion showcase how an open partner ecosystem can drive innovation in healthcare, offering a glimpse into a future where wellness is seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.

Proactive Healthcare Beyond the Hospital

Samsung's vision of connected care goes beyond the hospital walls, emphasizing proactive health management. By connecting devices, services, and people, Samsung aims to create a seamless healthcare experience, both inside and outside the home. This approach is centered around Samsung Health, an integrated platform that delivers personalized wellness experiences across five key areas: sleep, activity, nutrition, mental health, and vital signs.

Personalized Wellness Experiences:

Sleep: Samsung Health provides insights into sleep patterns, offering personalized tips to improve sleep quality.

Samsung Health provides insights into sleep patterns, offering personalized tips to improve sleep quality. Activity: It tracks physical activity, encouraging users to stay active and offering guidance on exercise routines.

It tracks physical activity, encouraging users to stay active and offering guidance on exercise routines. Nutrition: The platform offers nutritional advice, helping users make healthier food choices.

The platform offers nutritional advice, helping users make healthier food choices. Mental Health: Samsung Health includes stress management tools and mindfulness exercises.

Samsung Health includes stress management tools and mindfulness exercises. Vital Signs: It monitors heart rate, blood pressure, and other vital signs, alerting users to potential health concerns.

The Open Invitation to Wellness

Samsung's exhibition at VivaTech 2026 is a testament to the power of open innovation. The booth is divided into three zones, each highlighting different aspects of connected care:

Media Façade:

This zone visually represents the exhibition theme, "Open Invitation to a Healthier Tomorrow," showcasing how Samsung Health's core wellness areas are interconnected.

Samsung's Connected Care Ecosystem:

Here, visitors can explore the seamless integration of Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watches, and the Samsung Health app. It demonstrates how these devices work together to enable proactive wellness management.

The zone also introduces future features like the Heart Health Score and Vitals, as well as enhanced workout metrics like Daily Cardio Load.

Open Care Lab:

This interactive space highlights partner collaborations and startup incubations. It includes solutions like the AI Beauty Screen, developed with Amorepacific, and Visual Meditation, a service exclusive to Samsung TVs.

Visitors can experience these innovations firsthand, such as booking a personalized K-beauty session using the AI Beauty Screen or trying out the Visual Meditation service.

Bridging Wellness and Clinical Care

One of the most intriguing aspects of Samsung's connected care vision is its collaboration with Xealth, a U.S. digital health platform. By integrating Samsung's technology with Xealth, the company aims to bridge the gap between wellness and clinical care.

Digital Healthcare Blueprint: Samsung's future plan involves connecting Galaxy smartphones and wearables with the Xealth platform. This integration will enable clinical teams and patients to actively manage health together, even outside of hospital settings.

Samsung's future plan involves connecting Galaxy smartphones and wearables with the Xealth platform. This integration will enable clinical teams and patients to actively manage health together, even outside of hospital settings. Real-Time Health Monitoring: Xealth provides a platform for medical professionals to assess patient conditions, prescribe digital healthcare solutions, and monitor health in real-time.

Smart Diet Management and Pet Care

Samsung's connected care solutions extend beyond human health, showcasing its commitment to a holistic approach to wellness.

Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub: The Family Hub features the AI Food Manager, which tracks expiration dates and sends alerts. The FoodNote widget analyzes ingredient data, offering personalized insights into dietary habits.

The Family Hub features the AI Food Manager, which tracks expiration dates and sends alerts. The FoodNote widget analyzes ingredient data, offering personalized insights into dietary habits. Pet Care Solution: Collaborating with Lifet, Samsung offers a pet care solution. Users can take photos with their mobile devices, and AI analyzes for potential health issues, such as dental problems and cataracts.

Securing Data with Knox

All solutions presented in the Connected Care Ecosystem Zone are seamlessly integrated through Samsung's SmartThings platform, ensuring data security with Knox, Samsung's proprietary security solution.

Panel Discussion: Open Innovation and Collaboration

On June 19, a panel discussion will feature industry experts, including Hon Pak, David Lee, Mike McSherry, Alina Su, and Michael Dubrovsky. This discussion will delve into how Samsung's open innovation approach and collaborative partner ecosystem can bring its connected care vision to life, offering a global perspective on the future of healthcare.

Key Takeaway:

Samsung's presence at VivaTech 2026 highlights its vision for a healthier tomorrow, where connected care solutions seamlessly integrate technology into our lives, promoting proactive health management and personalized wellness experiences.