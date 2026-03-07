Samsung's 25W Qi2 Wireless Charger Leaked: Galaxy S26 Accessories Revealed (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in smartphone charging! Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is rumored to bring a revolutionary 25W Qi2 wireless charging puck to the table, and the tech world is buzzing with excitement. But here’s where it gets controversial: could this be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s MagSafe, or is it a step beyond? Let’s dive in.

With the Galaxy S26 launch just around the corner, leaks are pouring in, and the latest revelation is a sleek, powerful wireless charging puck. Earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of a 20W battery pack, but now, SamMobile has unveiled images of a 25W wireless charger, dubbed the 'Magnet Wireless Charger.' This accessory bears a striking resemblance to Apple’s MagSafe charger, featuring a USB-C connector, a circular puck, and a braided cable—a design that’s both functional and stylish.

But here’s the part most people miss: this charger supports the Qi2 standard, promising up to 25W of wireless charging power—a significant leap from the 15W limit on the Galaxy S25 series. However, to unlock the full 25W speed, you’ll need a 45W or higher power adapter. Interestingly, Samsung already offers a 60W power adapter on its website, hinting at a potential increase in wired charging speeds from 45W on the S25 to 60W on the S26. Is this a game-changer for fast charging, or just another spec race?

Here’s the catch: the highest charging speeds might be exclusive to the premium Galaxy S26 models, much like the S25 series. This could leave budget-conscious buyers wondering if they’re missing out. Additionally, the leaked packaging confirms that the Magnet Wireless Charger is compatible with all Qi2-ready phones, including the S25 lineup and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But what does 'Qi2-ready' really mean? It indicates that while the device supports the Qi2 standard, it lacks built-in magnets, requiring a compatible case for magnetic alignment. Is this a clever design choice or an unnecessary hassle?

As we eagerly await Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 25 in San Francisco, one thing’s for sure: the Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to be a powerhouse of innovation. But we want to hear from you—Do you think Samsung’s new charging tech will set a new standard, or is it just catching up to the competition? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let’s spark a debate!