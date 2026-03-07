Samsung's 25W Qi2 Wireless Charger Leaked: Galaxy S26 Accessories Revealed (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in smartphone charging! Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is rumored to bring a revolutionary 25W Qi2 wireless charging puck to the table, and the tech world is buzzing with excitement. But here’s where it gets controversial: could this be Samsung’s answer to Apple’s MagSafe, or is it a step beyond? Let’s dive in.

With the Galaxy S26 launch just around the corner, leaks are pouring in, and the latest revelation is a sleek, powerful wireless charging puck. Earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of a 20W battery pack, but now, SamMobile has unveiled images of a 25W wireless charger, dubbed the 'Magnet Wireless Charger.' This accessory bears a striking resemblance to Apple’s MagSafe charger, featuring a USB-C connector, a circular puck, and a braided cable—a design that’s both functional and stylish.

See Also
Vintage Film Roll Camera: Tiny Digital Camera with Retro CharmPGA TOUR 2K25 on Nintendo Switch 2: Everything You Need to KnowStunning Chair Designs from Buildner's Architect’s Chair Competition #4 | Winners Revealed!Turramurra Music: 50 Years of Excellence | NAMM Awards 2023

But here’s the part most people miss: this charger supports the Qi2 standard, promising up to 25W of wireless charging power—a significant leap from the 15W limit on the Galaxy S25 series. However, to unlock the full 25W speed, you’ll need a 45W or higher power adapter. Interestingly, Samsung already offers a 60W power adapter on its website, hinting at a potential increase in wired charging speeds from 45W on the S25 to 60W on the S26. Is this a game-changer for fast charging, or just another spec race?

See Also
Windows 11 26H1: Microsoft Confirms Snapdragon X2 Support, NVIDIA N1 Unmentioned

Here’s the catch: the highest charging speeds might be exclusive to the premium Galaxy S26 models, much like the S25 series. This could leave budget-conscious buyers wondering if they’re missing out. Additionally, the leaked packaging confirms that the Magnet Wireless Charger is compatible with all Qi2-ready phones, including the S25 lineup and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But what does 'Qi2-ready' really mean? It indicates that while the device supports the Qi2 standard, it lacks built-in magnets, requiring a compatible case for magnetic alignment. Is this a clever design choice or an unnecessary hassle?

As we eagerly await Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 25 in San Francisco, one thing’s for sure: the Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to be a powerhouse of innovation. But we want to hear from you—Do you think Samsung’s new charging tech will set a new standard, or is it just catching up to the competition? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let’s spark a debate!

Samsung's 25W Qi2 Wireless Charger Leaked: Galaxy S26 Accessories Revealed (2026)

References

Top Articles
Nadiya Hussain's New Chapter: From Bake Off Winner to Teaching Assistant | Exclusive Insights
Forza Horizon 6: Unlocking the Horizon Legend Status in Japan
Wawrinka Returns to Victory in Dubai with Federer Watching — Could Medvedev Be Next?
Latest Posts
Keir Starmer Investigates Josh Simons: Reporter Targeting & Allegations Explained
Shimron Hetmyer Shatters Gayle's Record: Fastest T20 World Cup Fifty in 19 Balls!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Neely Ledner

Last Updated:

Views: 5522

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Neely Ledner

Birthday: 1998-06-09

Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

Phone: +2433516856029

Job: Central Legal Facilitator

Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.