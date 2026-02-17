Samsung Galaxy Watch Ambidextrous Mode: Control Your TV with Pointer Mode! (2026)

Did you know your Samsung TV could actually change how you wear your Galaxy Watch? It sounds bizarre, but it’s true—and it’s all thanks to Samsung’s innovative SmartThings ecosystem. Here’s the kicker: most people wear their smartwatch on their non-dominant wrist, but your TV might just convince you to switch sides. Let’s dive into why.

One of the standout features of Samsung’s Galaxy Watches is their ambidextrous design. With just a few tweaks in the settings, you can effortlessly switch the watch’s orientation to wear it on either wrist. For the majority of us right-handers, the left wrist is the default choice—but what if your TV gave you a reason to rethink that?

And this is the part most people miss: Samsung’s cross-device integration lets you control your TV directly from your Galaxy Watch, no remote required. But it gets even cooler. Last year, Samsung introduced Pointer Mode, a game-changing feature that turns your watch into a motion controller. Wave your arm, and a cursor moves across your TV screen. It’s like having a magic wand for your entertainment system.

But here’s the catch: Pointer Mode works best when your watch is on your dominant wrist. If you’re right-handed, wearing it on your right wrist can make the experience smoother and more intuitive. The downside? Navigating your watch itself might feel a bit awkward. So, it’s a trade-off—but one that highlights the versatility of Samsung’s ecosystem.

Controversial take: Is it worth sacrificing smartwatch convenience for TV control? Some might argue no, but for tech enthusiasts, it’s a small price to pay for such innovation. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

To switch wrists, simply head to Settings > General > Orientation on your Galaxy Watch. Once you’re set up, access Pointer Mode by opening SmartThings, selecting your TV, and swiping up on the watch remote. Keep in mind, Pointer Mode requires Tizen 9, available on 2024 TVs and newer models, with select 2023 TVs expected to receive the update eventually.

This unexpected synergy between your TV and smartwatch is just one reason why Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem continues to captivate fans. It’s not just about individual devices—it’s about how they work together to enhance your daily life. Who knew your TV could influence your wristwear? That’s the magic of Samsung innovation.

Mihai Matei - Senior Editor

Mihai is a blogger and columnist at SamMobile, where he shares his passion for all things Samsung. His journey began with the SGH-A800, a clamshell phone that left a lasting impression. When he’s not writing, he enjoys binge-watching shows, exploring documentaries, and diving into stand-up comedy. He’s also an avid music listener, enjoys long walks, and occasionally revisits classic video games.