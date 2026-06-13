Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impressions (2026)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a bold step forward in the smartphone game, reminiscent of a time when each new release brought exciting, game-changing features. This flagship device is an ambitious upgrade, packed with innovative hardware and software enhancements that truly make it stand out.

Privacy Display: A Game-Changer

One of the most intriguing features is the Privacy Display. This nifty piece of hardware limits the viewing angles of the 6.9-inch screen, ensuring your personal information remains just that - personal. It's a brilliant solution for those who value their privacy in public spaces. While it does reduce brightness slightly, the feature is highly effective and a welcome addition.

Now Nudge: Anticipating Your Needs

Samsung's Now Nudge functionality is another standout. It's like having a personal assistant on your phone, collating information from various apps to anticipate your next move. For instance, it might suggest sharing photos from a recent hangout, making it easier to connect and share memories. This feature is a great example of how AI can enhance our daily lives, streamlining our interactions with technology.

Photography and Videography: A Creative Boost

The S26 Ultra's photography and videography capabilities are impressive, with significant improvements over previous generations. The AI image enhancement is a game-changer, allowing users to transform their photos with simple instructions. From changing a dog into a tiger to adding a leather jacket and a book, the software's capabilities are endless. The cameras themselves are top-notch, with particular improvements in low-light photography. The new "horizontal lock" functionality for videos is a unique feature, offering a level of stabilization that gives videos a professional touch.

Call Screening: A Handy AI Agent

The Call Screening feature is a welcome addition, especially for those who receive unsolicited calls. The AI agent answers unknown numbers, asking who is calling and why. This functionality is a great way to manage unwanted calls and maintain privacy. While it may feel a bit rude, it's a necessary tool in today's digital age.

Design and Build: A Slight Upgrade

The S26 Ultra shares a similar design to its predecessor, the S25 Ultra, with a slightly lighter and thinner form factor. However, the camera lenses now protrude from the body, which can cause some rocking when placed on a flat surface. This is a minor downgrade, but it's something to consider. The battery life, on the other hand, is excellent, frequently lasting until the end of the day with plenty of charge left.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is an impressive non-folding Android smartphone. While it may not have the same wow factor as a folding device, it offers a plethora of features that make it a strong choice. From its privacy-focused display to its creative photography and videography capabilities, the S26 Ultra is a testament to Samsung's innovation. It's a device that truly enhances the user experience, making it a top choice for those seeking an ambitious upgrade.