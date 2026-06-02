Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Rumor Review and Rating (2026)

I've been reviewing smartphones for over two decades, and Samsung has been a constant in this ever-evolving industry. From the early days of Palm OS to the Android era, I've witnessed the rise of Samsung's Galaxy S series. Now, as we eagerly await the Galaxy S26 Ultra, let's dive into the most intriguing rumors and rate their potential impact.

Samsung's Privacy Display: A Game-Changer?

Samsung has already unveiled its ace in the hole: the Privacy Display. With an impressive 8/10 rating, this feature promises to revolutionize how we protect our on-screen content. Imagine blocking prying eyes from seeing sensitive information or specific app content. This hardware and AI-driven feature could make dedicated privacy screens obsolete, marking a significant step forward in on-device security.

Low-Light Camera: Samsung's Redemption?

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra fell short in our low-light camera tests against the iPhone 17 Pro Max. But the S26 Ultra aims to turn the tables with a rumored wider aperture for the main camera, scoring a solid 7/10. This upgrade should result in brighter, more detailed low-light images and videos, thanks to improved AI assistance. Samsung's teasers hint at a significant improvement, but will it be enough to challenge Apple's night-time photography prowess?

Charging Speed: A Much-Needed Boost?

Samsung's Ultra line has been stuck at 45W charging for a while, so the rumored 60W charging for the S26 Ultra (6/10) is a welcome change. Tipsters suggest a 75% charge in just 30 minutes, but our tests on the S25 Ultra at 45W already achieved 71% in the same time. Will the S26 Ultra surpass expectations and deliver even faster charging?

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: A Performance Upgrade?

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip (5/10) is an upgrade, but it might not be the most exciting one. Leaked benchmarks indicate faster multi-core performance than the iPhone 17 Pro Max but lower single-core scores. However, the S26 Ultra could offer better graphics performance, as seen with the OnePlus 15. Is this upgrade enough to satisfy power users, or is it just a minor bump in specs?

Design Tweaks: Subtle Changes, Big Impact?

The S26 Ultra's design (4/10) is expected to be slightly different, with more rounded corners for a softer look and feel. It will be thinner and lighter, but also taller and wider, with a slightly larger display. The rear cameras will sit on a raised platform. While these changes might seem minor, they could significantly impact the user experience, especially with the S Pen's functionality.

Battery Life: Stagnation or Efficiency?

Despite the trend of larger batteries, the S26 Ultra is rumored to retain the 5,000 mAh battery (2/10), which might disappoint some. The OnePlus 15's 7,300 mAh battery lasted over 25 hours in our tests. Samsung's decision to stick with a smaller battery could limit the S26 Ultra's endurance, unless the new Snapdragon chip proves to be exceptionally power-efficient.

Magnetic Charging: A Missed Opportunity?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's Qi2 charging support was a letdown, requiring a separate case for magnetic charging. Sadly, the S26 Ultra seems to follow suit (1/10), with built-in magnets potentially interfering with the S Pen. Is this a necessary trade-off, or should Samsung have found a way to include magnetic charging without compromising the S Pen experience?

As we eagerly await the Galaxy S26 Ultra's launch, these rumors spark excitement and debate. But here's where it gets controversial: Are these upgrades enough to keep Samsung at the forefront of smartphone innovation, or is it time for a more significant leap forward? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the future of Samsung's flagship devices!