Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Privacy Display, Camera Upgrades, and AI Features Explained! (2026)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a game-changer when it comes to smartphone privacy, and it's about time. In a world where we're constantly connected and our devices are an extension of ourselves, the fear of prying eyes is very real. I've always had that niggling feeling of being watched when using my phone in public, especially in crowded places. It's an uncomfortable sensation that I'm sure many can relate to. The S26 Ultra's Privacy Display feature offers a much-needed solution to this modern-day dilemma.

This phone is a privacy warrior's dream come true. With its innovative Flex Magic Pixel technology, the screen dims and adjusts its viewing angle, making it incredibly difficult for anyone to sneak a peek at your screen. It's like having your own personal bubble of privacy wherever you go. And the best part? It's not just a gimmick; it actually works!

I tested the Privacy Display in various public settings, from planes to convention halls, and it delivered on its promise. Sure, someone could still make out my Wordle guesses if they really tried, but the point is, they'd have to try hard. And that's the beauty of it - it deters casual glances and gives you the peace of mind to go about your business without worry.

But the S26 Ultra is more than just a privacy-focused device. It's a powerhouse in every sense of the word. With its impressive camera upgrades, you get brighter apertures and sharper images, especially in low-light conditions. The camera improvements are a welcome change, and a step up from its predecessor, the S25 Ultra.

The S26 Ultra also boasts a sleek and comfortable design, despite its large size. Samsung has refined the aesthetics, trading sharp edges for softer curves, making it a pleasure to hold and use. However, I do wish they'd bring back the Qi2 magnets, as they're incredibly handy for charging and accessories.

One aspect that left me a bit uneasy is the phone's generative AI capabilities. Samsung's AI photo editing tools can completely transform your photos, changing outfits, adding makeup, and even pasting celebrities into your selfies. While it's a fun feature, it blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, and I can't help but feel a bit uneasy about the potential for manipulation and mistrust.

The S26 Ultra is a step in the right direction for Samsung, especially after a few years of uncertainty with the Ultra series. It delivers on its promise of being an 'Ultra' phone, offering unique features and improvements that set it apart.

In my opinion, the Privacy Display feature alone makes the S26 Ultra worth considering. It's a game-changer for those who value their privacy and want to feel more secure in a world where our devices are constantly connected.

So, if you're in the market for a new phone and privacy is a priority, the S26 Ultra should be at the top of your list. It's a powerful, feature-rich device that finally lives up to its 'Ultra' name.