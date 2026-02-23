Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Next-Gen Gorilla Glass with 3 Major Upgrades Explained! (2026)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to be equipped with a next-gen Gorilla Glass, offering three significant upgrades. This cutting-edge glass technology promises to revolutionize the device's display protection and user experience. According to reliable sources, the new glass will not only enhance the device's performance but also introduce innovative features that set it apart from its predecessors.

The upcoming release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts, as it is expected to feature a next-generation Gorilla Glass. This upgrade is a significant development, considering the current model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, already boasts Gorilla Glass Armor 2, renowned for its exceptional scratch and impact resistance. The new glass is rumored to take this a step further, offering even more advanced protection and functionality.

One of the key improvements is the introduction of Color Filter on Encapsulation (COE) technology. This technology eliminates the need for an external polarizer, resulting in a thinner and more energy-efficient display with reduced reflectivity. The glass surface is also expected to be harder, making it less susceptible to scratches. These enhancements contribute to a more durable and visually superior display.

Furthermore, the new glass will enable Samsung's upcoming Privacy Display feature. This mode, as demonstrated in a leaked animation, significantly narrows the display's viewing angles, effectively preventing onlookers from peeking at your screen from the sides. This privacy feature is a game-changer, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure even in crowded environments.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's glass is also rumored to render traditional screen protectors obsolete. The highly scratch-resistant surface may no longer require additional protection, and the reduced reflectivity and privacy feature could eliminate the need for matt or privacy screen protectors. However, the screen protector market might still thrive, as many users prefer to invest in additional protection for their high-end devices.

The source of this information is a credible leaker known as Ice Universe, who has a track record of accurate predictions. The article is written by Hannes Brecher, a senior tech writer with extensive experience in the consumer electronics industry. Brecher's background in design and technology journalism adds depth and credibility to the report, ensuring that the information is both accurate and engaging for tech enthusiasts.