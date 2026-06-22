Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Test: How Long Does It Last? (2026)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's battery life is a hot topic, and we've put it to the test! But does it live up to the hype?

Despite having the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the S26 Ultra outlasts the Galaxy S25 Ultra by a significant margin. Our tests revealed that it can power through for an average of 16 hours and 10 minutes, thanks to the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite for Galaxy chip. This chip promises improved CPU efficiency and power management, which could be the secret behind its extended endurance. And let's not forget the larger vapor chamber, keeping the phone cooler and potentially enhancing battery performance.

But here's where it gets controversial: the S26 Ultra falls short when compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple's flagship device reigns supreme with nearly 18 hours of battery life, leaving Samsung behind by almost 2 hours. This raises the question: is the S26 Ultra's battery life truly impressive, or is it just a step up from its predecessor?

And then there's the OnePlus 15, a game-changer with its silicon carbon battery. Boasting a massive 7,300 mAh capacity, it delivers an astonishing 25 hours and 13 minutes of usage. But this technology comes with trade-offs, as these batteries may expand over time and have a limited number of charging cycles.

So, what's the verdict? The Galaxy S26 Ultra's battery life is a notable improvement, but it doesn't quite reach the heights of the iPhone 17 Pro Max or the OnePlus 15. And this is the part most people miss—while longer battery life is desirable, it's essential to consider the overall user experience, including performance, display, and other features.

What are your thoughts on the S26 Ultra's battery life? Is it a deal-breaker or a minor concern? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more in-depth reviews from Tom's Guide!