Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: Unboxing, Review, and Specs (2026) (2026)

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, is here, and it's a powerhouse! Samsung has taken its time to perfect this device, and the results are impressive.

The S26 Ultra is an evolution of its predecessor, with subtle yet significant improvements that make a big difference. From faster performance to smarter AI integration, an enhanced camera experience, and a display that's a cut above the rest, this phone is a true flagship.

Let's dive into the full specifications, features, and launch details of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, and discover why it's a must-have for tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Key Specifications:

Dimensions: 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm (6.44 x 3.07 x 0.31 in)

Weight: 214 g (7.55 oz)

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (S26+ - 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED; S26 - 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED)

Cameras: Rear - 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 50MP periscope telephoto; Front - 12MP

Battery: 5,000mAh (S26+ - 4,900mAh; S26 - 4,900mAh)

Charging: 60W wired, PD3.0, 75% in 30 minutes. 25W wireless (Qi2.2). 4.5W reverse wireless.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (S26+ / S26 - Samsung Exynos 2600)

Storage: 256GB confirmed (additional configurations expected)

Colors: Black, Cobalt Violet, White, Sky Blue, and Pink Gold

Design and Build Quality:

Samsung has refined the Ultra design, giving it a cleaner, more elegant look. The 6.9-inch display, though similar in size to the S25 Ultra, feels more comfortable in the hand due to slimmer bezels and rounded corners. The body is slightly thinner, and the camera area has been redesigned for a more balanced and stable feel.

Materials-wise, Samsung has maintained its premium standards with a reinforced metal frame, the latest Gorilla Glass, and a matte finish that resists fingerprints.

Display Technology:

The S26 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, offering next-level visuals. With LTPO adaptive refresh rates, the screen adapts smoothly from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring a buttery-smooth experience for scrolling and gaming. Peak brightness reaches an impressive 2,600 nits, making it perfect for outdoor use.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) performance is enhanced, with improved tone mapping and color calibration. Samsung's anti-reflective coating reduces glare without compromising contrast, ensuring a clear and vibrant display.

The Always-On Display gets an upgrade too, with smarter customization, better integration with Galaxy AI, and improved power efficiency, providing useful information without draining the battery.

Performance and Hardware:

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the global Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, ensuring consistent and stable performance. This processor brings new CPU and GPU architecture, delivering significant gains in ray tracing for mobile gaming and smoother frame rates.

Memory and storage have been upgraded, with options up to 1TB and 16GB of RAM, ensuring a seamless multitasking experience. A larger vapor chamber cooling system maintains performance during intense gaming or multitasking.

Software-wise, the S26 Ultra runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5, focusing on AI-powered features for a faster and smoother experience.

Camera System:

The camera setup is a standout feature, with a 200MP main sensor and advanced pixel binning for sharper details and cleaner low-light results. The ultra-wide lens and periscope telephoto lenses offer expansive views and optical zoom without loss of clarity.

Samsung has teased major improvements in zoom quality and low-light video, rivaling the likes of Apple and Google. Software upgrades include enhanced Nightography, refined portrait depth mapping, and Expert RAW support for pro-level control.

Battery Life and Charging:

Samsung has retained the 5,000 mAh battery, which is a wise decision considering its competitive capacity and long-term cycle life. The addition of 60W wired fast charging significantly reduces recharge times.

Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are also supported, with growing interest in Qi2 magnetic compatibility for better alignment and efficiency.

Power efficiency is improved thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, LTPO display tuning, and AI-based battery optimization, ensuring a full day of heavy use and strong screen-on time for moderate users.

Connectivity and Extra Features:

The S26 Ultra supports advanced 5G bands, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and UWB. Satellite connectivity is expanded for emergency features, and AI and privacy tools are exclusive to the Ultra model.

Pricing and Availability:

Samsung is maintaining its premium pricing strategy, with storage starting at 256 GB across most markets. Leaks suggest a starting price of around $1,299 for the 256 GB model, with higher tiers for 512 GB and 1 TB.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch:

Samsung is sticking to its familiar launch schedule, unveiling the S26 lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. The S26 Ultra takes center stage as the flagship, offering a spec-rich experience.

Alongside the Ultra, Samsung is releasing the S26+ and the standard S26, with no major lineup shake-ups this year.

Pre-orders and Retail Availability:

Samsung is changing its pre-order strategy in 2026, opening pre-orders the day after the Galaxy Unpacked event. You can reserve your S26 Ultra from February 26, with retail availability expected on March 11, 2026.

Samsung is likely to offer attractive deals, including boosted trade-in values, guaranteed minimums, and exclusive colorways for early buyers. A bundled Google AI Pro subscription is also a possibility.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Key Competitors:

| Feature | Galaxy S26 Ultra | iPhone 17 Pro Max | Pixel 10 Pro | OnePlus 13 |

| --- | --- | --- | --- | --- |

| Display | 6.9" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED | OLED, high refresh LTPO | OLED | AMOLED |

| Performance | Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 | Apple A19 Pro | Tensor G5 | Snapdragon flagship |

| Camera | 200MP quad system | Triple-camera focus | AI-driven cameras | High-res triple setup |

| Battery | 5,000 mAh | ~4,400 mAh | ~5,000 mAh | ~5,400 mAh |

| Charging | 60W wired | ~30W | ~30W | 100W |

| Software | Android 16, long support | iOS 26 | Android, fastest updates | Android |

FAQs about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra:

When will the S26 Ultra be released? Pre-orders begin February 26, with retail availability expected shortly after.

What's new compared to the S25 Ultra? A refined design, brighter display, Snapdragon performance, enhanced AI, and improved camera setup.

Does it support the S Pen? Yes, with integrated storage and improved latency.

Is it worth upgrading? If you're coming from older Ultra models, the performance, camera, and AI upgrades make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Conclusion:

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a testament to Samsung's commitment to refinement and long-term value. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it enhances every aspect, offering a brighter display, powerful performance, and a storage-first approach.

If you're seeking an Android device that excels in productivity, photography, AI features, and longevity, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is an excellent choice and a top contender in the flagship market.

Disclaimer: This review is based on our independent evaluation and may differ from others' perspectives. The information provided is not investment advice and may change after publication. Always conduct your research and consult professionals where necessary.