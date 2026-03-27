Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: Is It Still Worth Buying? (2026)

Hold on to your wallets, tech enthusiasts! Best Buy is offering a jaw-dropping deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and you won't want to miss this.

Before the next Galaxy Unpacked event steals the spotlight, consider the current flagship model, the S25 Ultra. Despite the buzz around its successor, the S25 Ultra is a powerhouse in its own right. Boasting an exceptional camera setup, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and a sleek design, it's a device that can tackle any task with ease.

Here's the deal: you can snag the Unlocked Titanium Black 256GB variant for just $1,049 at Best Buy. But wait, there's more to this phone than meets the eye.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's specs are impressive, featuring a spacious 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. But it's not just about size; the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM ensure lightning-fast performance. And with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, you'll have the power to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

But here's where it gets controversial: the camera setup. The S25 Ultra sports a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front-facing camera. Is this camera setup overkill for the average user, or is it a photographer's dream?

Samsung's AI integration is another standout feature. Galaxy AI introduces innovative tools like Circle to Search and the Now Bar, simplifying your smartphone experience. And with Google Gemini-powered Cross Apps, multitasking becomes a breeze.

So, don't let the hype for the next model stop you from grabbing this fantastic deal. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a top-tier smartphone, and this price drop makes it an irresistible choice.

Stay tuned with Tom's Guide on Google News to catch the latest tech news, insightful reviews, and exclusive deals. And while you're at it, check out these other exciting articles:

- Android's new anti-theft features: a game-changer for security

- Samsung Galaxy S26 pricing predictions: which models will be budget-friendly?

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display: a sneak peek at the future of privacy

Written by Josh, a UK-based staff writer for Tom's Guide, who brings his expertise in mobile phones and a passion for gaming, literature, and Warhammer to the table.