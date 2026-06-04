Samsung Freestyle+ Unveiled! AI-Powered Portable Projector for 2026 - CES Preview (2026)

Imagine a world where you can project your favorite shows, games, and movies onto any surface, anywhere, with crystal-clear clarity. That future is closer than you think, thanks to Samsung's new Freestyle+!

Samsung is gearing up to unveil The Freestyle+ ahead of CES 2026, and it's poised to revolutionize how we consume entertainment. This isn't just another portable projector; it's a smarter, AI-powered screen that adapts to your life, bringing streaming, gaming, and flexible viewing to places and moments you never thought possible.

Announced just before the massive tech showcase in Las Vegas, The Freestyle+ builds upon the success of the original Freestyle, but with significant upgrades. Think boosted brightness, intelligent AI capabilities, and a broader range of entertainment features. The goal? To let you enjoy your content more freely, with less hassle.

Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, puts it this way: "The Freestyle+ reflects Samsung's vision to create displays that adapt naturally to how people live and move between spaces." In essence, it's about seamless integration of technology into our daily routines.

But here's where it gets interesting: The Freestyle+ isn't just about portability; it's about smart portability.

At the heart of this device lies AI OptiScreen, Samsung's AI-powered screen optimization technology. This clever system automatically adjusts the picture to different spaces. You literally point, place, and play. No more fiddling with settings!

AI OptiScreen is packed with intelligent features designed to optimize the picture across various surfaces and environments:

3D Auto Keystone: Say goodbye to distorted images! This feature automatically corrects distortion, even when projecting onto uneven surfaces like corners, curtains, or angled walls. Imagine projecting onto a textured wall without those annoying skewed lines.

Say goodbye to distorted images! This feature automatically corrects distortion, even when projecting onto uneven surfaces like corners, curtains, or angled walls. Imagine projecting onto a textured wall without those annoying skewed lines. Real-time Focus: Blurry images are a thing of the past. Real-time Focus continuously adjusts as the projector moves or rotates, ensuring clear, stable images without blurring or visual noise. This is especially useful when you're moving the projector around a lot.

Blurry images are a thing of the past. Real-time Focus continuously adjusts as the projector moves or rotates, ensuring clear, stable images without blurring or visual noise. This is especially useful when you're moving the projector around a lot. Screen Fit: Using a compatible projector screen accessory? Screen Fit automatically adjusts the image to perfectly match the screen area.

Using a compatible projector screen accessory? Screen Fit automatically adjusts the image to perfectly match the screen area. Wall Calibration: This feature analyzes the color or pattern of the projection surface and minimizes visual distractions for clearer viewing. Projecting onto a colored wall? The Freestyle+ will compensate for the color cast, ensuring accurate colors.

And that's not all! The Freestyle+ also integrates Vision AI Companion, Samsung's personalized AI platform for screens. This enhances Bixby and integrates AI services from global partners, enabling more natural, conversational interaction with your on-screen content. Think of it as having a smart assistant dedicated to your viewing experience.

Designed with portability in mind, The Freestyle+ boasts a compact cylindrical form factor that's easy to move from room to room or take on the go. With 430 ISO Lumens, it delivers nearly twice the brightness of the previous generation. This is a huge improvement, making content appear clear and engaging even in well-lit environments.

The Freestyle+ is designed for everyday viewing, allowing you to move it freely without worrying about whether the space is "right" for projection. Its 180-degree rotating design supports projection at virtually any angle – walls, floors, ceilings – without additional mounts or accessories. This flexibility is key to adapting to different rooms and moments throughout the day.

And this is the part most people miss: The Freestyle+ isn't just for home use.

It's designed for on-the-go entertainment, eliminating the need for external devices or fixed setups. Built-in access to Samsung TV Plus, certified OTT service partners, and Samsung Gaming Hub allows you to stream, play, and explore content directly from the projector. No more lugging around extra gadgets!

For audio, The Freestyle+ delivers immersive, room-filling sound through its built-in 360-degree speaker, tuned for richer, fuller audio in a compact design. Plus, Q-Symphony allows the projector to work in sync with compatible Samsung soundbars, creating a more layered and cohesive sound experience wherever it's used.

Samsung Electronics will showcase The Freestyle+ at CES 2026, January 6–9 in Las Vegas, with a phased global rollout planned for the first half of the year. Get ready to experience entertainment in a whole new way.

Now, here's where things get controversial... While the AI features sound amazing, some might argue that relying too heavily on AI takes away control from the user. What if you want a slightly warmer color temperature, even if the AI thinks it should be cooler? Is Samsung striking the right balance between automation and user customization?

What do you think? Are you excited about the potential of the Freestyle+ and its AI-powered features? Or do you prefer a more hands-on approach to your entertainment setup? Share your thoughts in the comments below!