Samsung Bixby 8.5: New AI Assistant with Natural Conversations & Real-Time Web Search! (2026)

Samsung's latest innovation is set to revolutionize how we interact with our devices! The tech giant has unveiled an enhanced version of its AI assistant, Bixby, in the One UI 8.5 beta program, promising a more conversational and intuitive experience. But here's where it gets exciting: Bixby is now a smart device agent, ready to simplify your digital life.

According to Won-Joon Choi, Samsung's COO of Mobile eXperience, the goal is to make AI accessible to all. By integrating Bixby directly into the user experience, Samsung aims to reduce the learning curve associated with device settings. And this is the part most people miss—Bixby is not just about voice commands; it's about understanding your intent.

Bixby's Natural Language Understanding:

With Bixby, users can say goodbye to memorizing complex device settings. Instead, they can describe their desired outcome, and Bixby will take care of the rest. For instance, instead of searching for a specific setting, you can tell Bixby, 'I want my phone to stay unlocked while I'm using it,' and it will adjust the settings accordingly. But is this level of control over device settings something users truly need, or is it an unnecessary complication?

Contextual Understanding and Suggestions:

Bixby's intelligence goes beyond simple commands. It can understand the context of your request and provide tailored suggestions. When you ask, 'Why is my phone's battery draining so fast?' Bixby analyzes the situation and might suggest optimizing battery usage or adjusting screen brightness. This feature is a game-changer for those who want their devices to adapt to their needs.

Real-Time Web Search Integration:

Bixby's capabilities extend to the web, providing live and up-to-date information without redirecting users to a separate browser. When you ask, 'Show me the latest news on AI advancements,' Bixby displays the results within its interface, keeping you immersed in the task. This seamless integration ensures users stay focused and saves precious time.

The new Bixby is currently available in select markets with One UI 8.5, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S., with plans for a broader rollout. So, are you ready to experience the future of AI assistance? Will Bixby's conversational approach truly enhance your device interaction, or is it just another gimmick? Share your thoughts below!