Samson Nacua Cleared: Mistaken Car Incident Explained | Puka Nacua's Brother Avoids Charges (2026)

A recent incident involving Samson Nacua, the brother of an NFL star, has sparked both confusion and controversy. ESPN reports that Nacua was arrested for allegedly stealing a car, but the truth behind this story is more intricate.

On Thursday, ABC7 in Los Angeles revealed that Nacua was arrested in December by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, along with Trey Rose, for allegedly taking the car of Lakers forward Adou Thiero without permission. However, a surprising twist emerged: Nacua claims he mistook Thiero's car for his brother's, Puka Nacua, as the vehicles are similar in model and color.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the authorities decided not to press charges. Why? Because Thiero, the car owner, didn't want to pursue legal action, understanding the honest mistake. This decision might spark debate among legal experts and the public alike.

Nacua, a former college football player at Utah and BYU, was recently drafted by the UFL's Birmingham Stallions. His career has been marked by both athletic promise and disciplinary issues, as evidenced by a previous suspension for slapping a fan.

This case raises questions about personal responsibility and the complexities of the legal system. Could this be a case of celebrity privilege, or is it a simple misunderstanding? The public's opinion is sure to be divided. What do you think? Share your thoughts below!

