Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at Royal Rumble: Can Zayn Finally Win? (2026)

Get ready for a wrestling showdown that’s bound to shake things up! Sami Zayn has finally secured a WWE title shot at the Royal Rumble, and the wrestling world is buzzing with anticipation. But here’s where it gets controversial: can Zayn truly dethrone the reigning WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre? Let’s dive into the details.

Geno Mrosko, a seasoned pro wrestling enthusiast and Manager at Cageside Seats since 2011, brings us the scoop. While McIntyre has been locked in intense battles with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu—even stepping into their match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada—WWE has been quietly orchestrating a tournament to crown a new top contender. The stakes? A shot at McIntyre’s title at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, just one week away.

The tournament culminated in a high-octane Fatal 4-Way match featuring Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Sami Zayn, and Damian Priest. The chaos was palpable, but in the end, it was Zayn—a wrestler who’s been chasing the title for what feels like an eternity—who emerged victorious. And this is the part most people miss: despite his persistence, Zayn has never defeated McIntyre. With WrestleMania season in full swing and the Royal Rumble set to crown a new contender on the same night, the odds seem stacked against him.

Wade Barrett pointed out a statistic that’s hard to ignore: Zayn’s track record against McIntyre isn’t exactly inspiring. But wrestling is unpredictable—anything can happen. Is this finally Zayn’s moment, or is he destined to fall short once again? The fact that the match is taking place in Saudi Arabia adds another layer of intrigue. Will the global stage be his launching pad to glory, or just another chapter in his underdog story?

Here’s the bold question: Do you think Sami Zayn stands a chance? Or is McIntyre’s reign too dominant to be challenged? Let’s spark some debate—share your thoughts in the comments below!