Samad Taylor Heads to Free Agency: What's Next for the Speedy Utility Man? (2026)

Samad Taylor's Free Agency Decision: A Closer Look

The Seattle Mariners have made a move that could impact their future roster dynamics. Infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor has elected free agency after clearing outright waivers. This decision comes as a result of Taylor's recent designation for assignment when the team acquired right-hander Yosver Zulueta.

Taylor, aged 27, has had a modest career in the big leagues. He has played in 83 games over the past three seasons, split between the Royals and Mariners. His batting average stands at a modest .205, with a .272 on-base percentage and a .260 slugging percentage. However, Taylor has demonstrated his speed on the basepaths, stealing eight bases without being caught. He has also shown versatility defensively, playing second base, third base, and all three outfield positions.

The story changes when we look at Taylor's performance in the minors. Over the last four years, he has appeared in 1,950 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. His strikeout rate of 21.8% is average, but his walk rate of 12.1% is impressive. Taylor's overall line in the minors is an impressive .281/.373/.432, resulting in a 108 wRC+ (weighted Runs Created Plus). His base-stealing abilities have been a highlight, with 160 successful steals in 200 attempts.

The Mariners' decision to pass Taylor through waivers and designate him for assignment is intriguing. It suggests that the team believes he is just shy of being roster-worthy. This is not the first time Taylor has faced this situation; the Mariners passed him through waivers a year ago, on January 21, 2025, and he was later added back to the roster in April. However, he spent most of the year on optional assignment, exhausting his final option and making it even more challenging to secure a roster spot.

Now, with his second outright waiver clearance, Taylor has the right to elect free agency. He has taken this opportunity and entered the open market for the first time. Given that no club is willing to offer him a 40-man spot, Taylor will likely be seeking minor league opportunities. With pitchers and catchers reporting in just over two weeks, Taylor's journey in the MLB may continue, but in a different capacity.

The case of Samad Taylor highlights the complexities of player management in professional sports. While he may not be a star player, his utility and versatility could be valuable assets for a team willing to take a chance. The question remains: will Taylor find a new home in the MLB, or will he pursue other opportunities in the minor leagues?