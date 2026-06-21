Sam Welsford's Road to Glory: National Title Defense & Ineos-Grenadiers Debut (2026)

Cycling fans, brace yourselves! Sam Welsford is on a mission to crown his new Ineos-Grenadiers contract with a National title in his hometown of Perth, but here's where it gets intriguing: his journey to this point was significantly influenced by the very rider he aims to succeed as Australia's sprint legend—Caleb Ewan. And this is the part most people miss: Ewan, now retired, played a pivotal role in Welsford's move to Ineos-Grenadiers, sharing invaluable insights and championing his transition. This week, all eyes will be on Welsford at the Australian road cycling championships, where he’ll defend his national criterium title in Northbridge, a race that will undoubtedly mark him as the one to beat. But the stakes don’t stop there—after Sunday’s road race, he’ll jet off to Adelaide for his WorldTour debut with Ineos at the Tour Down Under. This two-year deal with Ineos comes after a frustrating 2023 season with Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe, which started on a high with his Olympic gold in the team pursuit and a criterium title, but was marred by repeated crashes during his European campaign. But here's where it gets controversial: while some might question whether Welsford can live up to Ewan’s legacy, his determination to prove himself is undeniable. Ewan’s short but impactful stint at Ineos, where he secured two wins before retiring, left a lasting impression on Welsford. 'Caleb was really pushing for me to join Ineos,' Welsford revealed. 'He spoke highly of the support he received and saw it as a perfect fit for me.' This mentorship from a trusted figure like Ewan has fueled Welsford’s ambition to unlock his full potential, with a major goal being sprint stage wins at a Grand Tour, particularly the Giro d’Italia. Here’s the kicker: Can Welsford not only fill Ewan’s shoes but also carve out his own legacy in European cycling? As the nationals kick off with Thursday’s time trials—featuring favorites like Brodie Chapman and emerging star Felicity Wilson-Haffenden—and with Luke Plapp aiming for his third consecutive men’s title, Welsford’s journey adds another layer of excitement. With teammates Oliver Bleddyn and Kelland O’Brien also in the mix, this championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of Australian cycling talent. What do you think—can Welsford dominate both at home and on the global stage? Let us know in the comments!