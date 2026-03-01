Sam Fender's Record-Breaking Number 1 Song | Rein Me In's 35-Week Journey (2026)

Sam Fender, the North Shields native, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing his first-ever number 1 single in the UK, a feat accomplished 35 weeks after the song's release. This achievement is all the more impressive considering the song's initial peak at number 5. The song, Rein Me In, a duet with Olivia Dean, has now reached the top spot, surpassing Fender's previous hit, Seventeen Going Under, which peaked at number 3 in 2022. This journey to the top has set a new record for the longest time spent consecutively in the charts between release and reaching number 1, surpassing Ed Sheeran's Perfect, which spent 22 weeks in the top 40 before claiming the top spot in 2017. The song's success is a testament to the power of collaboration, as it initially appeared on Fender's Mercury Prize-winning album, People Watching, as a solo track. At the upcoming Brit Awards, Fender is up for Rock/Alternative, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for People Watching. Rein Me In is also in the running for British Single, a category decided by public vote. This achievement comes as a surprise to many, especially considering the song's initial peak at number 5. But here's where it gets controversial: some may argue that the song's success is due to the collaboration with Olivia Dean, rather than Fender's solo work. This raises an interesting question: does collaboration enhance or diminish an artist's solo work? And this is the part most people miss: while Sam and Olivia are at the top of the charts, it's last year's big Brit winner, Charli XCX, who rules the roost for the album top 40, with her new release Wuthering Heights and soundtrack to the much-talked-about film of the same name, storming straight to the top of the charts. So, what do you think? Does collaboration enhance or diminish an artist's solo work? Share your thoughts in the comments below!