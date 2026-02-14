Sam Bennett Streak: Goals, Hits, and Blocks in Flames 2-1 Win Over Avalanche (2026)

Sam Bennett's Stellar Performance: Unlocking a Dominant Streak!

Bennett's recent form is turning heads, especially after his outstanding display in Sunday's thrilling victory. He didn't just score a goal; he ignited the game with a powerful opening goal in the first period, setting the tone for his team's triumph. But here's where it gets intriguing: this wasn't a one-off performance.

Bennett has been on an incredible nine-game point streak, with four goals and six assists, showcasing his all-around offensive prowess. The 29-year-old's resurgence is remarkable, as he's been a consistent force since late November. His stats paint a picture of dominance: 14 goals, 31 points, and over 100 shots on net in just 41 games. He's even contributing defensively with a high number of hits and blocked shots.

While his hot streak may cool off, it's hard to ignore the potential for another 50-point season, a feat he's achieved before. And this is the part most fantasy managers dream of—a player finding their stride at the right time.

Is Sam Bennett the missing piece for your fantasy team's success? Could his current form be a turning point for your league performance?

