Sam Bennett Joins Team Canada as Anthony Cirelli's Replacement (2026)

Team Canada has made a strategic move by adding Sam Bennett as a replacement for Anthony Cirelli, who suffered an injury during the Stadium Series game. Sources reveal that Bennett, a star player for the Florida Panthers, was initially overlooked for the Olympic roster, despite his impressive performance last season. However, with Cirelli's injury, Bennett steps in to fill the void, providing a much-needed boost to Team Canada's lineup.

The injury occurred late in the first period when Cirelli took a hard hit from Boston's Mark Kastelic, causing him to leave the game in pain. The Lightning managed to pull off a thrilling comeback, winning the shootout 6-5. Meanwhile, Team Canada is also keeping an eye on another injured player, Brayden Point, who is expected to join the team in Milan despite not playing in Tampa Bay's final two games before the break.

The Olympic tournament is fast approaching, and teams have until its start to make any necessary changes. With the NHL players set to depart on charter flights to Milan this Saturday, the stage is set for an exciting tournament. Team USA has already made one injury replacement, opting for Jackson LaCombe over Seth Jones, who suffered an injury during the Winter Classic.

This announcement adds an intriguing layer of competition to the Olympic Games, as Bennett and Point join the ranks of elite players representing their countries. The tournament promises to be a showcase of talent and strategy, with teams and players alike pushing the boundaries of their abilities.