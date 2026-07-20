Salt Lake Community College's Back on Track Initiative: Empowering Young Adults for Career Success (2026)

Imagine being stuck in a low-wage job with no clear path to a better future. It's a reality for far too many young adults, but Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) is stepping up with a bold initiative to change that. Dubbed "Back on Track," this program isn't just about finding any job—it's about launching high-demand careers that offer stability and growth. But here's where it gets interesting: SLCC isn't doing this alone. They've partnered with the WestEd Center for Economic Mobility, a national powerhouse in bridging education and employment. Together, they're creating pathways that align with what local employers actually need, ensuring graduates don't just land jobs—they thrive in them.

WestEd's role is crucial. They analyze labor market trends, strengthen workforce systems, and expand opportunities for those in low-wage positions. "We're excited to be one of only eight colleges nationwide selected for this partnership," said Jason Wood, Vice President of Salt Lake Technical College at SLCC. "Their expertise and resources will help us design career pathways that are both relevant and rewarding."

The goal? To serve 600 to 800 students annually over three years. But this isn’t your typical years-long degree program. Wood emphasizes, "We're creating options that respect the fact that many of these students are already working adults. Programs will range from as short as six weeks to as long as a year, ensuring they can upskill without derailing their lives."

And this is the part most people miss: it’s not about placing people in random jobs. SLCC is crafting up to three new career pathways tailored to regional employer demands, starting with a focus on healthcare—a no-brainer in today’s economy. But they’re also targeting entry-level workers, helping them climb the ladder. "We’re collaborating with businesses to train their frontline staff for management roles," Wood explained. "It’s about that first promotion, that first step toward stability."

While the third pathway is still being finalized, one thing’s certain: by 2029, SLCC will have graduated two full cohorts from this program. "This isn’t just about jobs," Wood added. "It’s about breaking the cycle of unstable, low-wage employment and creating real opportunities for growth."

But here’s the controversial part: Can a program like this truly address systemic issues like wage inequality and job insecurity? Or is it just a band-aid solution? And what about the students—will they see these pathways as a lifeline or just another promise? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Is this the kind of initiative that could transform lives, or is it too ambitious? Let us know in the comments below!