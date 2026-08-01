Salman Khan's Hair Treatment: 'Price to Pay to Be a Star' (2026)

In the world of Bollywood, where fame and fortune often come hand in hand with a certain level of extravagance, it's not uncommon to hear about the eccentricities of its stars. But one anecdote shared by producer Shailendra Singh recently took an unexpected turn, shedding light on the lesser-known side of Salman Khan. While it may not be the most glamorous detail, it certainly provides a unique insight into the life of one of India's most beloved actors.

During a casual Monday night gathering at Salman's residence, Shailendra witnessed a peculiar ritual. As the actor merrily enjoyed a plate of biryani, he was simultaneously undergoing a hair treatment. What made this scene even more intriguing was the presence of a man with medical equipment, injecting Salman's scalp without a hint of interruption. Shailendra, naturally curious, inquired about the procedure, to which Salman replied with a matter-of-fact tone, "There's a price to pay to be a star, bro."

This seemingly mundane detail, however, takes on a new light when we consider the context. Salman Khan, the heartthrob of millions, was undergoing Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment known for promoting hair growth. This revelation is particularly fascinating, as it showcases the lengths to which some celebrities go to maintain their physical appearance. In a society where appearance is often tied to success, it's not surprising that Salman, like many others in the industry, is taking proactive measures to combat hair loss.

But what makes this story even more intriguing is the personal connection between Shailendra and Salman. Their friendship dates back to the days when Salman was just starting out, visiting his then-girlfriend, Shaheen Jaffery, in Cuffe Parade. Shailendra's account of their bond reveals a generosity and openness that is often overshadowed by Salman's larger-than-life persona. The producer's insight into the actor's nature provides a more nuanced perspective, highlighting the human side of the star.

However, the story also serves as a reminder of the price that comes with fame. As Salman's success grew, so did his guard. Shailendra's disappointment at being excluded from a meeting for a potential collaboration, 'Captain', underscores the challenges of maintaining close relationships in the spotlight. The producer's account is a poignant reminder that fame can be a double-edged sword, offering both opportunities and obstacles.

In conclusion, this seemingly mundane detail about Salman Khan's hair treatment is a fascinating glimpse into the life of a star. It raises questions about the pressures of maintaining a certain image and the impact of fame on personal relationships. As we marvel at the spectacle of Bollywood, it's essential to remember that behind the glitz and glamour, there are real people with real stories and real struggles. Salman Khan's hair treatment is a reminder that even the most iconic figures have their vulnerabilities and insecurities, and that the price of fame is often paid in unexpected ways.