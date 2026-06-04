Salisbury Man Jailed After 47-Mile Police Chase (2026)

A shocking incident unfolded in Salisbury, leaving a young man behind bars and raising questions about road safety and the consequences of evading law enforcement. A 47-mile high-speed chase, a suspected drug deal, and a desperate attempt to escape justice.

Ryan Moore, a 20-year-old from Carmelite Way, found himself in a perilous situation after his Mercedes A Class was spotted by Wiltshire Police during a suspected drug transaction. When officers attempted to pull him over, Moore made a daring decision that would ultimately lead to his downfall.

The pursuit began on Avon Approach at around 11:05 pm on December 9th. Moore, in a desperate bid to evade capture, reached speeds of 120 mph, weaving through traffic and even entering roadworks. It was a dangerous game of cat and mouse that lasted for miles, with officers from both Wiltshire and Hampshire in hot pursuit.

But here's where it gets controversial... Moore's reckless driving didn't just put his own life at risk; he endangered the lives of countless other road users. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the pursuit itself; it's about the potential consequences of such actions.

When Moore finally ran out of fuel near Fleet Services, he was unable to continue his escape. He failed a drugs wipe for cannabis, and his car was discovered to have cloned plates. At Salisbury Crown Court, Moore faced the consequences of his actions. He was sentenced to eight months in prison, disqualified from driving for three years and four months, and pleaded guilty to a range of offences, including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using fraudulent registration plates.

PC Pedliham, from the Salisbury Community Policing Team, emphasized the severity of Moore's actions. "His behaviour was incredibly reckless and put many lives in danger. The prison sentence reflects the seriousness of the situation and serves as a warning to others."

This incident raises important questions: What drives individuals to make such risky decisions? How can we prevent such incidents from occurring, and what are the potential long-term impacts on those involved?

Join the discussion: Do you think the sentence was fair, or should it have been more lenient or stricter? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a conversation about road safety and the consequences of our actions.