Salesi Moa Commits to Michigan Football: A Dual Threat Star (2026)

Big news for Michigan Football! They've just snagged a highly-rated athlete, Salesi Moa, from the transfer portal, a move that's sure to excite fans. This is a significant addition, and here's why you should care.

Salesi Moa, a four-star athlete in the 2026 class, initially committed to Utah but has now chosen to join the Wolverines. This announcement came during the Polynesian Bowl, a prestigious event showcasing top high school talent. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder hails from Ogden, Utah, and brings a unique blend of skills to the team.

Originally recruited by Michigan to play in the secondary, Moa's journey has taken an interesting turn. He even took an official visit last summer and another surprise trip for the big game in November. But here's where it gets controversial... he initially committed to Tennessee before flipping to Utah in December. Now, under the leadership of head coach Kyle Whittingham and with offensive coordinator Jason Beck and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, Moa is expected to have opportunities on offense.

But that's not all! The article suggests he might also get a chance to play on defense. During his senior year at Fremont High School, Moa demonstrated his versatility by racking up 57 total tackles, five pass deflections, and three interceptions, while also excelling on offense with 63 receptions for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns. It's clear this young man is a dynamic player.

And this is the part most people miss... 247Sports' Andrew Ivins scouted Moa and compared him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan. Ivins highlighted Moa's slick athleticism, route running, and ability to create separation. He noted Moa's physicality and football IQ, suggesting he could be a valuable asset on either side of the ball.

Moa's ranking speaks volumes about his talent. He's ranked No. 1 in Utah, No. 3 athlete, and No. 45 overall in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. While senior year highlights aren't available, his junior year performance is a testament to his skills.

What do you think of this exciting addition to the Wolverines? Do you believe he'll make a significant impact on offense, defense, or both? Share your thoughts in the comments below!