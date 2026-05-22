Salad and Go Closures: Why All Texas & Oklahoma Locations Are Shutting Down (2026)

Salad and Go: Unveiling the Closure Mystery

By Anna Butler, Food & Events Editor

January 12, 2026

In a surprising turn of events, the beloved low-cost restaurant chain Salad and Go is set to bid farewell to its Texas and Oklahoma locations. But what led to this sudden closure? Let's delve into the story behind the closures and explore the future of this popular salad spot.

The Economic Dilemma

In September 2025, Salad and Go made headlines when it announced the closure of dozens of restaurants across Texas, including 18 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and all its Austin, Houston, and San Antonio locations. Fast forward to January 2026, and CEO Mike Tattersfield revealed a startling truth: an "economic burden" stemming from a large kitchen in Dallas and a flawed business plan. This revelation sheds light on the challenges the company faced, prompting a strategic shift.

Goodbye Dallas-Fort Worth, Hello Phoenix

The remaining 25 Salad and Go locations in North Texas will close on January 11, 2026. But what does this mean for the company's headquarters? Surprisingly, Salad and Go will relocate its headquarters back to Phoenix, leaving its Coppell base behind. This move signals a strategic reevaluation, as the company prepares to focus on different markets.

A New Focus: Arizona and Nevada

While the Dallas-Fort Worth area will bid farewell to Salad and Go, the chain is not disappearing entirely. The restaurants that remain open will be located far from the D-FW area. Salad and Go will now concentrate its efforts on Arizona and Nevada, where it plans to operate 70 stores. This shift showcases the company's adaptability and its determination to thrive in new markets.

The Affordable Salad Concept

Salad and Go gained popularity for its affordable offerings, including salads, wraps, and other dishes, all priced under $10. The drive-through option further contributed to its success, making it a go-to choice for budget-conscious foodies. Despite the closures, the brand's legacy of providing delicious and economical meals will endure.

Looking Ahead

As Salad and Go navigates this transition, the company's future in Arizona and Nevada remains bright. With a renewed focus and a commitment to innovation, the brand is poised to thrive in its new markets. The closure of certain locations serves as a reminder that even successful businesses must adapt and evolve to stay competitive.

Stay tuned for more updates on Salad and Go's journey as it continues to shape the food industry.