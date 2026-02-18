Saks Off 5th Closing: Long Island Stores Shutting Down, What You Need to Know! (2026)

Retail Shakeup Alert: Saks Off 5th Slashes Stores, Leaving Long Island Shoppers in Limbo

In a move that’s sure to rattle bargain hunters, Saks Global—the powerhouse behind luxury brands like Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman—has announced the closure of dozens of its Saks Off 5th and Last Call locations. Among the casualties? Two Long Island staples at Tanger Outlets Deer Park and Tanger Outlets Riverhead. But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: only 12 of the 74 off-price stores will survive, and they’ll operate with a twist—selling leftover inventory from the department stores rather than stocking new merchandise. And this is the part most people miss: this shift is part of a larger strategy to focus on full-price luxury sales, leaving off-price shoppers wondering where to turn next.

For Long Island residents, the Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Uniondale will remain open, joining a handful of locations in New York, Florida, New Jersey, California, Texas, and Georgia. But time is ticking: gift cards can be redeemed only until February 14, and exchanges or returns for pre-Saturday purchases are accepted until then. Existing rewards on store credit cards can be used until March 1. Meanwhile, markdowns kick off Saturday at some closing stores, while others will shut their doors Monday. Even the saksoff5th.com website is winding down, with sales starting Friday.

Saks Global CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck framed the move as a step toward "long-term growth and value creation," emphasizing a realignment to better serve luxury customers. But is this a smart pivot or a risky gamble? Controversial take: While focusing on full-price luxury might appeal to high-end shoppers, it could alienate budget-conscious consumers who've come to rely on Off 5th for deals.

This announcement comes just two weeks after Saks Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, following a missed $100 million interest payment tied to its $2.65 billion acquisition of Neiman Marcus in 2024. Adding to the drama? A leadership shuffle saw CEO Marc Metrick and his successor, executive chairman Richard Baker, both exit in early January. But here’s the silver lining: the full-price Saks store at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and the Neiman Marcus at Roosevelt Field in Uniondale remain open, ensuring luxury shoppers still have options.

