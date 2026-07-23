Saints Scouting: Which Rookie Receiver is Best for Tyler Shough? (2026)

The Saints' Receiver Dilemma: Beyond the Stats

When it comes to NFL scouting, the numbers only tell half the story. Personally, I think the Saints’ search for a rookie receiver to pair with Tyler Shough is less about raw stats and more about fit—a detail that I find especially interesting. Shough’s strengths and weaknesses aren’t just data points; they’re a blueprint for what kind of receiver could elevate his game. What many people don’t realize is that the chemistry between a quarterback and receiver can make or break a team’s success, and this situation is no exception.

Shough’s Playstyle: A Double-Edged Sword



One thing that immediately stands out is Shough’s reliance on timing routes and intermediate throws. He’s not the type of quarterback who consistently stretches the field vertically, which raises a deeper question: Do the Saints need a receiver who can create separation on short-to-medium routes, or should they aim for a deep threat to expand Shough’s comfort zone? From my perspective, this isn’t just about what Shough does well—it’s about what he could do with the right target.

The Case for Jordyn Tyson



If you take a step back and think about it, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson fits this mold almost too perfectly. His ability to break tackles after the catch aligns with Shough’s tendency to target receivers in space. What this really suggests is that Tyson could turn those intermediate throws into big gains, something the Saints desperately need. But here’s where it gets interesting: Tyson’s college production was impressive, but his route-running isn’t yet elite. This raises a deeper question: Can the Saints afford to draft a player who might need time to develop in an area Shough relies on heavily?

The Broader Trend: NFL Teams and Receiver Fit



What makes this particularly fascinating is how it reflects a larger trend in the NFL. Teams are no longer just drafting the best athlete available; they’re drafting players who fit their quarterback’s strengths. In my opinion, this is a smart strategy, but it’s also risky. If Shough’s playstyle changes—or if he struggles—the Saints could end up with a receiver who doesn’t align with their future needs.

Looking Ahead: The Psychological Factor



Here’s a surprising angle: The Saints’ decision might come down to psychology as much as skill. Shough thrives with receivers who can make him look good, boosting his confidence. A receiver like Tyson, who excels in yards after the catch, could do just that. But if the Saints opt for a deep threat, they’re essentially asking Shough to step out of his comfort zone. Personally, I think that’s a gamble—one that could pay off spectacularly or backfire completely.

Final Thoughts



If you ask me, the Saints’ receiver choice isn’t just about filling a roster spot; it’s about shaping Shough’s development. The right pick could turn him into a franchise quarterback, while the wrong one could stunt his growth. What this really suggests is that the Saints’ decision will say more about their vision for Shough than it will about the receiver they draft. And that, in my opinion, is what makes this story so compelling.