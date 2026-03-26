Saint Eunan's Students Fight for Better Learning Conditions: Ignored by Government? (2026)

From Ignored to Disrespected: Saint Eunan’s Students Demand Action on Decades-Long Neglect

Updated: 3pm with the latest statement from the Saint Eunan’s College Board of Management

Imagine studying in a school where overcrowding is the norm, with just two sets of toilets for 1,000 students, and mould spores creeping up the walls. This isn’t a scene from a dystopian novel—it’s the daily reality for students at Saint Eunan’s College in Letterkenny. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite their pleas, the government seems to have turned a blind eye, leaving students feeling not just ignored, but disrespected. Today, these students took their fight to the streets, gathering hundreds of signatures in a bid to secure funding for a much-needed school extension.

For decades, Saint Eunan’s has been locked in a battle for additional classrooms. Their plans for a state-of-the-art extension were crushed when the school was excluded from the first phase of a €7.55 billion national schools investment program. And this is the part most people miss: while Saint Eunan’s remains stuck in the pre-tender stage, St Columba’s College in Stranorlar has been greenlit for construction. This disparity has left students and parents questioning the fairness of the allocation process.

“They know who we are, but they’re choosing to ignore us. It’s gone from ignorance to disrespect,” says Hughie Carroll, a TY student and member of the Saint Eunan’s Student Council. The frustration is palpable, especially when you consider that the school hasn’t seen major renovations since an extension over 50 years ago. The student council fears no construction will happen during their time at the college, but they’re fighting for future students to have basic amenities like disability access and a building that’s fit for purpose.

Here’s the kicker: Saint Eunan’s boasts incredible teachers and sports teams, but their achievements are hard-won against the odds. Darragh Curley points out, “It’s amazing they achieve so much in such a bad building, with just one pitch to train on and no floodlights.” Even their all-weather pitch is often closed, adding to the challenges.

The Parents’ Association has joined the fight, echoing the students’ concerns. Ciara Cunnane notes, “People perceive Saint Eunan’s as this grand, ‘Harry Potter’-style building. But the reality is, the boys enter through a side door into a 1970s structure that’s unfit for purpose, with mushrooms growing behind classrooms.”

The extension project has been stalled since the 1990s, and time is running out. The latest planning permission, granted in 2022, expires in March 2027. The Board of Management has called for an urgent meeting with the Minister for Education, Hildegarde Naughton, to establish a concrete roadmap. Naughton’s office has acknowledged the request but has yet to confirm a visit. Is this a case of bureaucratic indifference, or is there a deeper issue at play?

Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn has urged the minister to witness firsthand the “unacceptable condition” of the school’s older buildings. “My anger and frustration are growing at this wilful indifference,” he said. The Board of Management’s statement today was blunt: “The exclusion from the 2026 priority list is not merely a disappointment; it is a fundamental breach of trust.”

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: If a school’s infrastructure is failing its students, is the state failing in its duty of care? The Board argues that the current state of Saint Eunan’s facilities poses a health and safety risk, and they’re demanding action. But with time ticking away, will their voices finally be heard?

What do you think? Is the government’s handling of Saint Eunan’s funding justified, or is this a clear case of neglect? Let us know in the comments below.

See more:

- Minister for Education needs to ‘urgently’ visit St Eunan’s College

- Petition launched for review of Saint Eunan’s College funding snub