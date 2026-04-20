The death of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's former dictator, has sent shockwaves through the country's political landscape. But here's the twist: his killing removes a potential challenger to the two rival governments, leaving a power vacuum in its wake.

Saif al-Islam, aged 53, was a controversial figure. While some Libyans despised him as a symbol of his father's oppressive regime, others saw him as a powerful alternative to the current political duopoly. This duopoly consists of the UN-recognized government in Tripoli and the Libyan National Army in the east, both vying for control.

The timing of his death is intriguing. Just days before, a meeting in Paris brought together the son of eastern military leader Khalifa Haftar and advisers to the Tripoli-based Prime Minister, signaling a potential step towards unity. But Saif al-Islam's assassination, allegedly by four masked men, has cast a shadow over these efforts, exposing the deep-rooted instability and complex divisions within Libya.

Saif al-Islam's political influence was unique. Unlike his rivals, he had no military force or territorial control. Yet, he held symbolic power, especially among those who longed for the perceived stability of his father's era. This influence was evident when he registered for the 2021 presidential election, causing a major controversy that contributed to the collapse of the electoral process.

His candidacy was ultimately disqualified due to a war crimes conviction, but it highlighted his enduring support. This support stems from a desire for the Gaddafi-era stability, despite the regime's notorious human rights abuses.

The impact of Saif al-Islam's death will likely be felt most in eastern Libya, where the supporters of military commander Khalifa Haftar and Gaddafi's base significantly overlap. However, the relationship between Haftar and Saif al-Islam was fraught with distrust, as Haftar had defected from the Gaddafi regime years ago and even attempted a rebellion against Muammar Gaddafi.

The rivalry between the two men escalated in 2021 when Haftar-aligned militias obstructed a court hearing for Saif al-Islam's election appeal, only backing down after protests. This tension underscores the complex dynamics within Libya's power struggle.

Experts suggest that Haftar is the immediate beneficiary of Saif al-Islam's death, as it removes a potential rival to his authoritarian model. However, the long-term consequences remain uncertain, as the country's political deadlock persists.

The assassination has stirred the waters, but it may not bring the storm some expect. Analysts believe that while significant, Saif al-Islam's death is unlikely to drastically alter Libya's political landscape. The country's deep-seated divisions and the fragmentation of Gaddafi loyalists since 2011 mean that the power struggle will continue, leaving Libya's future uncertain.

And this is where it gets controversial: Was Saif al-Islam's death a deliberate attempt to maintain the status quo? Could it be a strategic move by those in power to eliminate a potential challenger? These questions remain open for debate, inviting a deeper exploration of Libya's complex political dynamics and the ongoing struggle for control.