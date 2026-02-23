Safe Hands Funeral Plan Collapse & Fraud Charges: What You Need to Know (2026)

Two individuals face charges in the aftermath of Safe Hands Plans Ltd.'s collapse, a pre-paid funeral firm that left 46,000 customers financially impacted. The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged Richard Wells and Neil Debenham with conspiracy to defraud. Wells, a former director of SHP Capital Holdings Ltd. (Safe Hands' parent company), and Debenham, a senior executive, are set to appear in court on February 5th. This development marks a significant step in the SFO's investigation. Emma Luxton, the director of operations, highlighted the vulnerability of planholders, who were left without financial protection and uncertain about their funeral arrangements. Pre-paid funeral plans, designed to provide financial support to families upon the death of the policyholder, have been regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority since July 2022. Safe Hands, one of many companies in the previously unregulated sector, collapsed four months before the new measures were implemented. The administrator, FRP Advisory, initially promised planholders repayments of 8.5p to 12.5p for every pound lost by June 2025. However, after a six-month delay, the actual repayment rate was significantly lower, at approximately 4p per pound. Planholders are collectively owed an estimated £70.6 million. Among them is Denise Hudson, from Derby, who paid nearly £2,500 for a Safe Hands plan in 2019 and received a cheque for less than £100 from the administrators last year. Hudson expressed frustration, stating, 'That was my savings. I gave it in good faith. I actually thought what it said on the tin, it is in safe hands.' Similarly, Sandie and David Beatty from Nottinghamshire paid £3,395 to Safe Hands in 2017, feeling 'angry, disappointed, sick' upon the firm's collapse. Aimee Geary, an NHS worker from Leicestershire, paid £3,000 to Safe Hands in 2017, despite being perceived as young for such planning. She emphasized the importance of financial security and the emotional impact of having one's plans disrupted.
Safe Hands Funeral Plan Collapse & Fraud Charges: What You Need to Know (2026)
References
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/15/european-markets-live-updates-stoxx-600-dax-ftse-cac.html
- https://news.sky.com/story/santander-uk-to-shut-44-branches-is-yours-affected-13500481
- https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cnvggm1l39mo
- https://www.cityam.com/aj-bell-chief-reeves-isa-reform/
- https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jan/14/labour-wind-power-risks-clean-power-great-britain
- https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jan/20/uk-aviation-reforms-could-sideline-public-input-over-flight-paths-campaigners-warn
Top Articles
Was Joseph Parker Framed? Contamination Claims & the Future of His Boxing Career
Orioles Health Crisis: Unraveling the 2025 Injury Saga and Hopes for 2026
Khalil Mack's Future: Taking a Step Back Before Deciding on Retirement
Latest Posts
Red Bull Ford's Unbelievable F1 2026 Goal: Can They Win?
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown - Wakandans vs Fantastic Four!
Recommended Articles
- Remembering Johnny Gaudreau: A Tribute to the Late Hockey Legend
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- Gatwick Airport's HUGE Expansion! 12 New Routes & 8 New Airlines Revealed!
- Winter Storm Warning: Heavy Snowfall and High Winds for PEI
- Team USA's Gold Medal Win: Hellebuyck's Unbelievable Stick Save
- Red Sox Spring Training: Previewing the 2026 Lineup and Key Player Adjustments
- Top 10 Trending Phones of Week 8
- Haulin Ice Makes History! First Arkansas-Bred to Earn $1 Million!
- Measles Outbreak in Victoria, Australia: What You Need to Know
- Tragic Crash in Armagh: Three Lives Lost, Community in Mourning
- Paddy Pimblett Reacts to Loss to Justin Gaethje: 'I Know How Jared Gordon Felt'
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- Breaking News: Police Search for Kidnapped Man, Chris Baghsarian, in Glenorie Bushland
- Remembering Johnny Gaudreau: A Tribute to the Late Hockey Legend
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- UK Job Market Update: Vacancies Drop to Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Shingles: Pacers Star's Health Update & Recovery Timeline
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? | Polymarket Analysis
- Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Shingles: Pacers Star's Health Update & Recovery Timeline
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- Top 10 Trending Phones of Week 8
- Luis Gil's Impressive Spring Debut: Mets vs Yankees Highlights
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Reclaims 50-Day MA, Targets $86 and Beyond
- Top 10 Trending Phones of Week 8
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- CORTIS Makes History: First K-Pop Group to Open NBA Crossover Concert | Full Performance Highlights
- London Gatwick Launches 12 New Routes with 8 Airlines | 2024 Travel Update
- Pidcock Power: Megawatt Attack in Spain Showcases Soaring Self-Assurance
- Luke Littler's Dominant Display: Poland Darts Open Champion Overcomes Nine-Darter
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Reclaims 50-Day MA, Targets $86 and Beyond
- Breaking: Southwest & American Airlines Cancel Flights to Mexico After Cartel Leader's Death
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers: 134-130 Win Snaps 10-Game Losing Streak
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- Team USA's Gold Medal Win: Hellebuyck's Unbelievable Stick Save
- Seattle Mariners Spring Training: Buzz, Crowds & Pitching Power!
- Haulin Ice Makes History! First Arkansas-Bred to Earn $1 Million!
- Xbox's New Era: Phil Spencer Retires, AI Takes the Helm!
- Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Shingles: Pacers Star's Health Update & Recovery Timeline
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- The CSN Album: A Forgotten Gem with Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young
- Disposable Cameras Revive Nostalgia in Perth: A Community Photography Project
- Baftas 2026: Alan Cumming's Opening Monologue Divides Viewers
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Reclaims 50-Day MA, Targets $86 and Beyond
- Dame Donna Langley's Historic BAFTA Win: A Celebration of Her Impact on Film
- Measles Outbreak in Victoria, Australia: What You Need to Know
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- AFL Daily: Tiger caught drink driving; brutal presser ‘worst experience of my life’
- AFL Daily: Tiger caught drink driving; brutal presser ‘worst experience of my life’
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Reclaims 50-Day MA, Targets $86 and Beyond
- Bitcoin Price Prediction LIVE: 5-Minute BTC/USD Movement Odds & Polymarket Analysis
- Bitcoin Price Prediction LIVE: 5-Minute BTC/USD Movement Odds & Polymarket Analysis
- Bitcoin Price Prediction LIVE: 5-Minute BTC/USD Movement Odds & Polymarket Analysis
- Cartel Chaos: All Flights Canceled Between Seattle and Puerto Vallarta
- Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Shingles: Pacers Star's Health Update & Recovery Timeline
- Remembering Johnny Gaudreau: A Tribute to the Late Hockey Legend
- London Gatwick Launches 12 New Routes with 8 Airlines | 2024 Travel Update
- TRPV4: The Brain-Body Brake That Stops Itch Scratching
- Dame Donna Langley's Historic BAFTA Win: A Celebration of Her Impact on Film
- Sam Altman: AI Energy Use vs. Human Civilization - Controversial Remarks Explained
- US Northeast Blizzard: NYC Travel Ban, Millions Affected
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? | Polymarket Analysis
- AFL Daily: Tiger caught drink driving; brutal presser ‘worst experience of my life’
- Tragic Crash in Armagh: Three Lives Lost, Community in Mourning
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- Measles Outbreak in Victoria, Australia: What You Need to Know
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Reclaims 50-Day MA, Targets $86 and Beyond
- Lyla Lusk's Journey to Arizona: A Rising Backstroke and Freestyle Star
- Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Shingles: Pacers Star's Health Update & Recovery Timeline
- US Northeast Blizzard: NYC Travel Ban, Millions Affected
- Tyrese Haliburton Diagnosed with Shingles: Pacers Star's Health Update & Recovery Timeline
- Walkinshaw Boss Reflects on Toyota’s Tidal Wave at Sydney 500 | Supercars 2026 Highlights & Analysis
- Why Tesla Cut Ties with MKBHD After He Sold His Cybertruck | Marques Brownlee Explains
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- Mary Lou McDonald vs. Gregory Campbell: A Clash Over Language and Identity
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- How Indian Restaurants Are Adapting to the Ozempic Effect: Size O Menus Explained
- Remembering Johnny Gaudreau: A Tribute to the Late Hockey Legend
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? | Polymarket Analysis
- How Indian Restaurants Are Adapting to the Ozempic Effect: Size O Menus Explained
- Shohei Ohtani's Two-Way Dominance: Dodgers Camp to World Baseball Classic Prep
- Red Sox Spring Training: Previewing the 2026 Lineup and Key Player Adjustments
- RBA Deputy on Inflation: 'Vote with Your Feet' Against Price Hikes
- CSN's Hidden Gem: Exploring the Underrated Album That Deserves Recognition
- Bitcoin Price Prediction LIVE: 5-Minute BTC/USD Movement Odds & Polymarket Analysis
- ABC Radio Perth Switches to FM 102.5: A New Era in Broadcasting
- Baftas 2025: Robert Aramayo's Shock Win & Paul Thomas Anderson's Triumph - Full Breakdown
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Up or Down in 5 Minutes? | Polymarket Analysis
- Measles Outbreak in Victoria, Australia: What You Need to Know
- How ‘Snowman’ Worlds Form Beyond Neptune: New Simulations Reveal Hidden Forces
- Nebraska's Lost Football Stars: In-State Recruits Who Slipped Away
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will it Rise or Fall in 5 Minutes? | Crypto Market Analysis
- How Indian Restaurants Are Adapting to the Ozempic Effect: Size O Menus Explained
- AFL Daily: Tiger caught drink driving; brutal presser ‘worst experience of my life’
- Raptors Dominate Bucks: Quickley's 32 Points Lead Toronto to Victory
- AFL Daily: Tiger caught drink driving; brutal presser ‘worst experience of my life’
- Top 10 Trending Phones of Week 8
Article information
Author: Kelle Weber
Last Updated:
Views: 5886
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Kelle Weber
Birthday: 2000-08-05
Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988
Phone: +8215934114615
Job: Hospitality Director
Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball
Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.