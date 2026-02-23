Safe Hands Funeral Plan Collapse & Fraud Charges: What You Need to Know (2026)

Two individuals face charges in the aftermath of Safe Hands Plans Ltd.'s collapse, a pre-paid funeral firm that left 46,000 customers financially impacted. The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged Richard Wells and Neil Debenham with conspiracy to defraud. Wells, a former director of SHP Capital Holdings Ltd. (Safe Hands' parent company), and Debenham, a senior executive, are set to appear in court on February 5th. This development marks a significant step in the SFO's investigation. Emma Luxton, the director of operations, highlighted the vulnerability of planholders, who were left without financial protection and uncertain about their funeral arrangements. Pre-paid funeral plans, designed to provide financial support to families upon the death of the policyholder, have been regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority since July 2022. Safe Hands, one of many companies in the previously unregulated sector, collapsed four months before the new measures were implemented. The administrator, FRP Advisory, initially promised planholders repayments of 8.5p to 12.5p for every pound lost by June 2025. However, after a six-month delay, the actual repayment rate was significantly lower, at approximately 4p per pound. Planholders are collectively owed an estimated £70.6 million. Among them is Denise Hudson, from Derby, who paid nearly £2,500 for a Safe Hands plan in 2019 and received a cheque for less than £100 from the administrators last year. Hudson expressed frustration, stating, 'That was my savings. I gave it in good faith. I actually thought what it said on the tin, it is in safe hands.' Similarly, Sandie and David Beatty from Nottinghamshire paid £3,395 to Safe Hands in 2017, feeling 'angry, disappointed, sick' upon the firm's collapse. Aimee Geary, an NHS worker from Leicestershire, paid £3,000 to Safe Hands in 2017, despite being perceived as young for such planning. She emphasized the importance of financial security and the emotional impact of having one's plans disrupted.