Safaricom's Guide: What to Do If You Send Money to the Wrong Paybill (2026)

In the world of digital payments, mistakes happen. Even with the convenience of M-Pesa Paybill services, it's easy to accidentally send money to the wrong destination. But what happens when this happens? Safaricom, the leading telecommunications company in Kenya, has stepped in to clarify the process and provide guidance to its customers.

The scenario described in the article involves a customer who mistakenly sent money to the wrong Paybill. This is a common issue, especially with the growing use of M-Pesa Paybill services for various transactions. The key takeaway is that reversals are not handled by Safaricom but by the receiving organisation.

This is a crucial distinction. Unlike regular person-to-person M-Pesa transfers, which can be reversed through Safaricom under certain conditions, Paybill transactions involve businesses, institutions, and organisations that receive payments through dedicated accounts. Once the payment reaches the recipient's Paybill account, the receiving organisation takes responsibility for verifying the transaction and initiating any refund or reversal.

The article highlights a 30-day window for reversal requests. This timeframe is essential for customers to act promptly and contact the receiving organisation directly. It's a race against time, as the matter becomes more challenging to resolve after this period. Customers are advised to retain crucial details like the M-Pesa confirmation message, transaction code, amount sent, date of payment, and the Paybill number, as these will be required during the refund process.

The growing use of M-Pesa Paybill services in Kenya is evident, with millions relying on it for various payments. However, the article also emphasises the importance of verifying Paybill numbers and account references before confirming transactions. A single incorrect digit can lead to money being sent to a different organisation, making the recovery process dependent on the recipient's internal refund procedures.

Safaricom's recent customer guidance is a welcome development, providing clarity and support to its users. The company has issued a series of advisories through its official customer care channels, addressing common M-Pesa queries. This includes guidance on disputing GlobalPay transactions, recovering funds after unexpected deductions, restoring access to services after phone number changes, and understanding the fate of M-Pesa accounts linked to inactive SIM cards.

As digital payments continue to evolve, Safaricom encourages customers to double-check transaction details before completing payments. Prompt reporting of any errors is also crucial to improving the chances of a successful resolution. With the right precautions and awareness, customers can navigate the world of digital payments with confidence, even when mistakes happen.