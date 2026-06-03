Sadiq Khan Calls for Labour to Pledge Rejoining EU in Next General Election (2026)

The ongoing debate over Brexit continues to rage on, with the latest twist involving a prominent figure in the Labour Party. Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has ignited a political firestorm by calling for Labour to pledge to rejoin the European Union (EU) ahead of the next general election. This bold move has sparked intense discussions and revealed the deep divisions within the party regarding the UK's relationship with the EU.

In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Khan expressed his belief that rejoining the EU is "inevitable," despite the government's stance. He argued that the damage caused by Brexit extends beyond London, affecting the lives of Londoners economically, socially, and culturally. The mayor's comments come as a stark contrast to the government's position, which has consistently ruled out rejoining the customs union or single market. This disagreement highlights the ongoing tension between the Labour leadership and the party's grassroots.

The Conservative Party has responded with criticism, suggesting that Khan's remarks indicate a lack of influence within the Labour Party. They argue that the party's leadership, particularly Sir Keir Starmer, is not fully empowered to make such decisions. The Conservatives have capitalized on this perceived weakness, emphasizing their commitment to cutting welfare and taxes. However, Khan's stance on rejoining the EU has also garnered support from within the Labour Party, with some MPs expressing concerns about the government's asylum crackdown.

The debate over Brexit's impact and the UK's future relationship with the EU is far from over. While some, like Green Party leader Zack Polanski, advocate for rejoining, others, such as former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major, caution against a full reintegration in the near future. The Liberal Democrats have been contacted for comment, indicating that the discussion is likely to continue with varying perspectives. This complex issue reflects the challenges of navigating the political landscape post-Brexit and the ongoing struggle to find a consensus on the UK's place in Europe.

Sadiq Khan Calls for Labour to Pledge Rejoining EU in Next General Election (2026)

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