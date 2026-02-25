Sadiq Khan Appoints 25 New Design Advocates to Shape London's Future | Good Growth by Design (2026)

London's future is being reshaped, one building at a time, and Sadiq Khan is putting 53 visionary minds at the helm. In a bold move to redefine the capital's skyline and public spaces, the Mayor has appointed 25 new Design Advocates, joining 28 existing experts in the Good Growth by Design programme. But here's where it gets intriguing: this isn't just about aesthetics—it's a mission to embed quality, sustainability, and diversity into every brick and mortar decision. And this is the part most people miss: nearly half of these advocates are women or from Black, Asian, or Minority Ethnic backgrounds, challenging the status quo in an industry often criticized for its lack of representation.

The latest cohort includes heavyweights like Satish Jassal, founder of Satish Jassal Architects, and Finn Williams, co-founder of Public Practice. Alongside them are urban designers, landscape architects, and sustainability experts, all tasked with ensuring London’s growth is both inclusive and environmentally conscious. These advocates will scrutinize projects through the London Review Panel, influencing mayoral decisions and shaping policies that will impact millions.

But here’s the controversial bit: Can a diverse group of professionals truly overhaul an industry steeped in tradition? Deputy Mayor Jules Pipe is confident, stating, “They bring exceptional talent… ensuring growth is inclusive, sustainable, and of the highest quality.” Yet, skeptics might ask: Is this enough to tackle London’s housing crisis, climate challenges, and social inequalities? Or is it just a symbolic gesture?

The new advocates will focus on three key objectives: improving quality, enhancing sustainability, and fostering diversity in design schemes. From Fiona Scott of Gort Scott Architects to Yemi Aladerun of LB Ealing, these individuals are not just advisors—they’re catalysts for change. Their work will set new standards for place-making, ensuring London remains a global leader in urban innovation.

Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: As London evolves, should design prioritize functionality over aesthetics, or can the two coexist harmoniously? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate that could shape the future of our city. After all, the buildings we create today will tell the story of our values tomorrow.