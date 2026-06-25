Sadhguru Says Skip Eggs! 3 South Indian Dishes High in Protein & B12 | Vegetarian Recipes (2026)

Sadhguru, a spiritual leader and renowned speaker, has sparked debate with his recent statement that eggs are the 'worst thing you can consume on a daily basis'. This bold claim has ignited a conversation about the nutritional value of eggs and the potential benefits of vegetarian alternatives. In this article, I will delve into Sadhguru's perspective, explore the nutritional aspects of eggs, and introduce three traditional South Indian vegetarian dishes that are rich in protein and vitamin B12.

The Egg Debate: A Nutritional Perspective

Sadhguru's stance on eggs is intriguing, especially considering the widespread recognition of eggs as a nutrient-dense food. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends eggs as an affordable and healthy option. However, his argument highlights a deeper question: Are we solely focused on protein and vitamin B12 when evaluating food choices? In my opinion, this perspective encourages a broader evaluation of our dietary habits.

Eggs are indeed a good source of protein and vitamin B12, but they also contain other essential nutrients. For instance, they are rich in selenium, a mineral crucial for immune function and thyroid health. Additionally, eggs provide high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair. What many people don't realize is that a balanced diet should include a variety of protein sources to ensure optimal health.

Exploring Vegetarian Alternatives: A South Indian Perspective

Sadhguru's emphasis on vegetarianism is not new, as he has often advocated for plant-based diets. In his Instagram reel, he highlights three traditional South Indian dishes that are not only rich in protein and vitamin B12 but also reflect a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to food.

1. Lakshmi Charu

Lakshmi Charu, a traditional rasam dish from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is a testament to the creativity of South Indian cuisine. Made with rice starch water, tamarind, spices, curry leaves, and sometimes leftover dal, it is a flavorful and nutritious option. The name Lakshmi Charu symbolizes the idea of not wasting food, a valuable principle in South Indian culture. Serving it with hot steamed rice ensures a satisfying and wholesome meal.

2. Pazhaya Sadam

Pazhaya Sadam, a beloved dish in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, is a perfect example of how leftover ingredients can become a delicious meal. Made with leftover cooked rice soaked overnight, it is a cooling and nutritious breakfast option, especially during hot summers. The natural fermentation process increases probiotics, promoting gut health. Serving it with curd, buttermilk, onions, green chillies, pickle, or fish curry adds a delightful twist to this traditional dish.

3. Koozh (Koolu)

Koozh, also known as Koolu, is a South Indian porridge-like dish from Tamil Nadu. It is made from fermented millet flour, such as ragi, bajra, or kambu, mixed with water or buttermilk. This dish is not only filling and cooling but also rich in protein. It is a popular summer food, helping to keep the body hydrated and cool. Serving it with raw onions, green chillies, pickle, or curry adds a refreshing touch to this traditional summer delicacy.

A Holistic Approach to Nutrition

Sadhguru's statement about eggs and his emphasis on vegetarian alternatives encourage us to reconsider our dietary choices. While eggs are a valuable source of nutrition, exploring plant-based options can provide a more diverse and sustainable approach to health. By embracing traditional South Indian dishes like Lakshmi Charu, Pazhaya Sadam, and Koozh, we can enjoy flavorful meals while reaping the benefits of protein and vitamin B12.

In my opinion, this holistic approach to nutrition, which considers both nutritional value and cultural significance, is a fascinating and thought-provoking perspective. It invites us to explore the richness of plant-based cuisine and the potential for a healthier and more sustainable future.