Sabres vs Blue Jackets: Chasing NHL Record 11th Win Streak | Game Preview & Lineups (2026)

Imagine the tension: a team on the cusp of history, a city holding its breath. Today, the Buffalo Sabres are staring down the barrel of destiny, aiming for an unprecedented 11th consecutive victory. But the road to glory runs through Columbus, and the Blue Jackets won't be an easy out.

By Jourdon LaBarber

January 03, 2026

COLUMBUS – It's more than just a game; it's a chance to etch their names in Sabres' lore. The Buffalo Sabres invade Nationwide Arena this Saturday afternoon to face the Columbus Blue Jackets, concluding their three-game road trip with a shot at history. A win would catapult them to uncharted territory.

Throughout their 56-year existence, the Sabres have tasted the sweetness of a 10-game winning streak thrice before – in 1984, 2006, and 2018. But each time, the dream ended there. This 2025-26 squad has the opportunity to stand alone, seizing the franchise record and simultaneously surpassing Colorado for the NHL's longest win streak this season. Think about the pressure mounting with each successful game!

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the record. This game carries significant weight in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference. Don't let their last-place standing fool you; the Blue Jackets are a hungry team, boasting a winning record and sitting a mere six points outside a playoff berth. Every point matters in this playoff race, and Columbus is a dangerous opponent.

Currently, the Sabres occupy the second wild-card spot, a position solidified by Florida's recent Winter Classic loss. But can they maintain their grip?

With the puck dropping at 3 p.m., let's dive into what you need to know before the battle begins.

Lineup Notes

The Sabres' practice on Friday saw defenseman Michael Kesselring sidelined due to a lower-body injury. "We kept him off today, and we’ll assess him to determine his availability for tomorrow," coach Lindy Ruff stated. This could force a change in the defensive pairings.

If Kesselring is unable to suit up, expect Jacob Bryson to re-enter the lineup on defense. Otherwise, the Sabres are anticipated to maintain the same forward lines and defensive partnerships that have fueled their impressive winning streak. Consistency has been key, but can they adapt if forced to make changes?

Kekäläinen Returns to Columbus

But here's where it gets controversial... Today’s game marks a significant milestone: Jarmo Kekäläinen's first game as general manager against the Blue Jackets. For 11 years (2013-2024), Kekäläinen helmed the Blue Jackets, shaping their identity and leading them to success. How will he feel facing his former team?

Under Kekäläinen's leadership, Columbus reached the playoffs five times out of the franchise’s six total appearances, including a franchise-best 108 points in the 2016-17 season. Ironically, that season also saw the Blue Jackets achieve their longest winning streak: 16 games. Will his inside knowledge give the Sabres an edge, or will the Blue Jackets use it against him?

Scouting the Blue Jackets

Columbus concluded 2025 on a sour note, suffering a 3-2 defeat against New Jersey. The Devils scored all their goals within a mere 1:56 span early in the third period, a testament to how quickly momentum can shift in hockey.

Despite the loss, the Blue Jackets demonstrated strong control for much of the game, leading 16-2 in high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. This indicates their offensive capabilities and the Sabres' need to be defensively sound. Plus, they're poised to receive a significant boost with the anticipated return of defenseman Zach Werenski.

Werenski, recently named to Team USA alongside Tage Thompson, is a force to be reckoned with. He leads all NHL defensemen with 14 goals and ranks second only to Cale Makar with 40 points. His absence due to a lower-body injury has been felt, and his return will undoubtedly energize the Blue Jackets. Can the Sabres contain his offensive prowess?

Remember their previous encounter? The Blue Jackets triumphed in Buffalo on October 28 with a 4-3 victory, fueled by two goals from Buffalo native Miles Wood, including the overtime winner. However, Wood is currently sidelined with an injury, altering the Blue Jackets' offensive dynamic. How will this impact their game plan?

So, what do you think? Can the Sabres make history, or will the Blue Jackets play spoiler on their home ice? Will Kekäläinen's past give the Sabres an advantage, or will it motivate Columbus even more?