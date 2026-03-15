Sabres Star Rasmus Dahlin's Fiancée Reveals She Lost Baby During Near-Death Scare (2026)

In a poignant revelation, Rasmus Dahlin, the captain of the Buffalo Sabres, has seen his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, bravely share her experience of losing their unborn child. In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, she spoke about how their baby played a crucial role in uncovering a serious health issue she faced last summer.

Matovac had to undergo a heart transplant after spending weeks on life support while the couple was enjoying a vacation in France. This harrowing experience was previously detailed by Dahlin in a heartfelt letter shared with fans last September.

On what would have been their child’s due date, Matovac posted a touching image of herself being transported to a hospital in France, accompanied by Dahlin. "Today was supposed to be the day we finally met you," the 25-year-old wrote. "You will forever hold a unique place in our hearts as our first baby, even though we never got the chance to meet. Our love for you is immeasurable. Although you didn’t get to experience this world, your existence was vital in keeping me around to embrace it.

"If it weren’t for my concerns about you, we might not have sought medical help and gone to the hospital. That decision led to my being in the right place at the right time during my initial heart failure. This is just one of the many reasons I am here today, able to live a normal life again.

"You are our hero, and I hope you are being lovingly cared for in heaven. We love you, baby Matovac Dahlin 👼🏻🤍🕊️."

Dahlin and Matovac, who have been together for over ten years, announced their engagement last year. The talented defenseman, who was the top pick in the 2018 NHL draft, first disclosed Matovac's heart failure situation during the offseason. He revealed that she had been feeling unwell for several days and required life-saving CPR multiple times.

Dahlin expressed his deep gratitude towards the dedicated nurses, doctors, and rehabilitation staff at hospitals in Juan-les-Pins and Marseille, France, as well as in Gothenburg, Sweden, where he originates. He also acknowledged the support from the NHL, the players’ association, and the Sabres’ ownership, the Pegula family.

During a challenging stretch earlier this season, he took nine days off between games to be by his wife’s side. Despite these personal trials, Dahlin has managed to contribute significantly to the Sabres' success, achieving eight goals and 29 assists as the team has shown remarkable improvement this season.