Sabres Dominate Ducks! Quinn's Double Propels Buffalo to 3rd Straight Win (2026)

The Sabres' Streak: A Tale of Dominance and Resilience

In a thrilling NHL encounter, the Buffalo Sabres showcased their prowess, securing a remarkable 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. This triumph marked their 13th win in the last 14 games, an unprecedented feat in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Ducks' woes continued, extending their losing streak to a staggering nine consecutive games.

Sabres' Double Trouble

Jack Quinn, the Sabres' star forward, stole the show with a brace of goals. His first strike, a deft wrister over the goalie's glove, ended a nine-game goal drought and set the tone for Buffalo's dominance. Tage Thompson added to the lead, capitalizing on a beautiful pass from Peyton Krebs. The Sabres' offensive prowess was on full display, with Zach Benson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen providing solid support.

But here's where it gets controversial... Quinn's second goal, a powerful shot from the right circle, seemed to seal the deal for Buffalo. However, the Ducks fought back, narrowing the gap to a single goal with just over a minute left. And this is the part most people miss: the Sabres' resilience. They held their nerve, with Josh Norris sealing the win with an empty-net goal.

Ducks' Struggle and the Coach's Perspective

Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville acknowledged their slow start but praised the team's fightback. "We were down two, then three, and it looked bleak. But the pucks started going in, and we had our chances." The Ducks' inability to create enough traffic in front of the net and their lack of greasy goals proved costly.

A Controversial Interpretation?

Was the Ducks' loss solely due to their offensive struggles, or did the Sabres' defensive prowess play a significant role? Could the Ducks have done more to disrupt Buffalo's rhythm? These questions spark debate and invite discussion. What's your take on this thrilling encounter? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!