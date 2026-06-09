Sabeer Bhatia SLAMS Dhurandhar: A Call for Thoughtful Cinema (2026)

The world of cinema is once again in the spotlight, but this time it's not for the reasons you might expect. Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has sparked a heated debate with his recent critique of the film Dhurandhar, a spy thriller that has left audiences divided. But here's where it gets controversial... Bhatia's strong words have ignited a fire, with some praising his honesty and others questioning his judgment. And this is the part most people miss... Let's dive into the details and explore the different perspectives on this intriguing controversy.