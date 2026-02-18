Sabalenka Dominates! Brisbane Open Final Bound Against Kostyuk | Tennis Highlights (2026)

In a stunning display of skill and determination, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Karolina Muchova with a score of 6-3, 6-4 at the Brisbane International, securing her place in the finals of this Australian Open warm-up event for the third consecutive year.

On Sunday, Sabalenka will go head-to-head with Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk, who has been on a remarkable winning streak, having effortlessly defeated world number six Jessica Pegula with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 victory, adding to her impressive recent wins against Amanda Anisimova and Mirra Andreeva.

As the world’s top-ranked player, Sabalenka showcased exceptional form right from the start of the tournament. She came into her semifinal match against Muchova having previously eliminated reigning Melbourne Park champion Madison Keys in straight sets during the quarterfinals.

Many anticipated a challenging match against Muchova, known for her creative playing style and a favorable 3-1 record against Sabalenka in their previous encounters, including wins in their last three matches. However, despite these statistics, Sabalenka seized control early in the semifinal with a break in the second game. She combined finesse and power from the baseline, ultimately closing the first set with an impressive backhand winner.

As a four-time Grand Slam champion, Sabalenka aims to secure her third Australian Open title when the tournament kicks off on January 18 at Melbourne Park. Although the second set proved to be more competitive, she managed to pull ahead at 5-4 and finished the match by serving out the final point.

"There were quite a few near misses at the end of the second set, but I’m really pleased to have won in straight sets," Sabalenka remarked, clinching her victory on the fourth match point. "She’s a formidable opponent, and I knew that if I allowed her any opportunities in the final games, it could become quite tricky. I’m really happy with the win."

In related events, the men’s semifinals in Brisbane saw three American players competing. Brandon Nakashima emerged victorious against Aleksandar Kovacevic with a score of 7-6(4), 6-4, while Alex Michelsen faced a setback, losing 6-4, 6-2 to Russia's top seed Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, at the Auckland Classic, Filipina player Alexandra Eala faced disappointment as she lost to China's Wang Xinyu after squandering a match point, ultimately falling 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Wang will now compete against Elina Svitolina, who advanced by defeating Iva Jovic 7-6(5), 6-2 in the second semifinal.

Additionally, Lorenzo Musetti, the top seed, successfully reached the final of the Hong Kong Open, overcoming Andrey Rublev with a scoreline of 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-4. Alexander Bublik also secured his place in the finals by beating Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.